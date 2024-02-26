Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and fined by Saudi FA for x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

Ronaldo could be in hot water

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a two-game suspension and a fine from the Saudi national football federation (SAFF) for making an x-rated gesture towards supporters chanting Lionel Messi at him.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr side were up against Al-Shabab, who he scored against in the 21st minute from the penalty spot. Al Shabab then equalised just before half time through a penalty kick of their own thanks to former Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco.

Two goals from Talisca in the second half however ensured that Al Nassr were 3-2 winners on the night.

Ronaldo performs strange gesture to Al Shabab supporters

As is customary in Saudi Arabia, rival supporters tried to wind up Ronaldo by chanting the name of his long-time playing rival Lionel Messi.

After congratulating his teammates, Ronaldo then put his hand to his ear before making a gesture towards his crotch with the signal seemingly aimed at the supporters in attendance.

This isn’t the first time the 39-year-old has retaliated to jeers from opposition supporters and recently rubbed a scarf against his crotch after Al Nassr’s Riyadh Cup final defeat against Al Hilal.

Ronaldo punished for behaviour

Reports in Saudi Arabia have now said that Ronaldo will be banned for Al Nassr’s next two games and has received a fine for his actions.

He will now miss his side’s league clash with Al-Hazm on Thursday and could also be ruled out of Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League quarter-final clash.

The details of the fine meanwhile are undisclosed.

