19th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day Six: All the major action and talking points

The second round of group games starts today.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day Six: Follow the action live in our hub.

On Day Six of the tournament, there are three games as we begin the second round of group stage fixtures.

At 2 pm, Croatia face Albania in Group B.

Hosts Germany face Hungary at 5 pm in Group A, before Scotland take on Switzerland at 8 pm.

Albania,Croatia,euro 2024,Germany,Hungary,Scotland,Switzerland,Uefa Euro 2024

