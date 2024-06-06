Gareth Southgate cuts first player from England squad for Euro 2024

Six more players will be cut from the squad

James Maddison has become the first player to be cut from the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The Spurs man had been named in Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad last month, but will not be going to the finals in Germany, the Athletic reports.

Maddison came off the bench in England’s warm-up game against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Newcastle on Monday.

He is the first of seven players who will be cut by Southgate, with a 26-man final squad being announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was part of the England squad that travelled to the World Cup in 2022, but did not feature at the tournament. He has seven caps for his country.

Having joined Spurs from Leicester for £40m last summer, and made an impressive start at the London club.

However, his season was heavily impacted by injury and his form suffered as a result.

Tomorrow (June 7) is the deadline for Southgate to confirm his 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

His final squad will then be officially announced on Saturday, following England’s final warm-up game against Iceland tomorrow evening at Wembley.

Southgate has been handed an injury boost ahead of naming his final squad though, with left-back Luke Shaw returning to training this week.

Euro 2024 gets underway on June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening game, with England’s first game taking place on Sunday night when they face Serbia.

Related links:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British