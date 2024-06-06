Search icon

Football

06th Jun 2024

Gareth Southgate cuts first player from England squad for Euro 2024

Charlie Herbert

james maddison cut from england squad

Six more players will be cut from the squad

James Maddison has become the first player to be cut from the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The Spurs man had been named in Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad last month, but will not be going to the finals in Germany, the Athletic reports.

Maddison came off the bench in England’s warm-up game against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Newcastle on Monday.

He is the first of seven players who will be cut by Southgate, with a 26-man final squad being announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was part of the England squad that travelled to the World Cup in 2022, but did not feature at the tournament. He has seven caps for his country.

Having joined Spurs from Leicester for £40m last summer, and made an impressive start at the London club.

However, his season was heavily impacted by injury and his form suffered as a result.

Tomorrow (June 7) is the deadline for Southgate to confirm his 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

His final squad will then be officially announced on Saturday, following England’s final warm-up game against Iceland tomorrow evening at Wembley.

Southgate has been handed an injury boost ahead of naming his final squad though, with left-back Luke Shaw returning to training this week.

Euro 2024 gets underway on June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening game, with England’s first game taking place on Sunday night when they face Serbia.

Related links:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

Topics:

England (football),euro 2024,Gareth Southgate,James Maddison

RELATED ARTICLES

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

Adam Wharton

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

By Callum Boyle

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

England (football)

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

#FootballJOEQuiz

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

By Callum Boyle

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition

By Callum Boyle

PSG refuse to pay Kylian Mbappe £70m in unpaid wages and bonuses

Football

PSG refuse to pay Kylian Mbappe £70m in unpaid wages and bonuses

By Callum Boyle

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

#FootballJOEQuiz

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

By Callum Boyle

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Load more stories