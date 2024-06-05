Search icon

Sport

05th Jun 2024

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Jacob Entwistle

“The clash with Jose Mourinho will be iconic!”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is closing in on a return to management for the first time since departing Manchester United in November 2021 and could come up against new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

According to ESPN sources, Istanbul giants Besiktas are closing in on the appointment of Solskjaer, who is in talks with the club.

Nothing has been agreed yet, however the Turkish side are confident of securing a deal.

Solskjaer is widely regarded as a Man Utd legend and led the club to consecutive top four finishes in 2020 and 2021.

Bestiktas lastly parted company with former Portugal boss Fernando Santos in April. However, Solskjaer was initially contacted by Besiktas officials way back in January.

It was a highly disappointing campaign for the Turkish giants, who finished 46 points behind champions & noisy neighbours Galatasaray.

Finishing 6th in the Super Lig is a position way below the standards of what is demanded by the fans & Solskjaer will be tasked with a resurgence up the table next season.

Former Liverpool player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is one player currently featuring at the club, who could undoubtedly spark a much needed title charge. Additionally, Joe Worrall spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the Eagles.

READ MORE:

Solskjaer on Ashley Young comment he overheard after first meeting with United squad

Solskjaer reveals he told United to sign Haaland for £17m

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

#FootballJOEQuiz

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

By Callum Boyle

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Novak Djokovic set to miss Wimbledon 

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic set to miss Wimbledon 

By Callum Boyle

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Edinburgh

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

By Ryan Price

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories