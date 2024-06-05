Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

“The clash with Jose Mourinho will be iconic!”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is closing in on a return to management for the first time since departing Manchester United in November 2021 and could come up against new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

Ole vs Jose in the Süper Lig 😮🍿 pic.twitter.com/U0ogYXIFkN — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 5, 2024

According to ESPN sources, Istanbul giants Besiktas are closing in on the appointment of Solskjaer, who is in talks with the club.

Nothing has been agreed yet, however the Turkish side are confident of securing a deal.

Solskjaer is widely regarded as a Man Utd legend and led the club to consecutive top four finishes in 2020 and 2021.

Bestiktas lastly parted company with former Portugal boss Fernando Santos in April. However, Solskjaer was initially contacted by Besiktas officials way back in January.

It was a highly disappointing campaign for the Turkish giants, who finished 46 points behind champions & noisy neighbours Galatasaray.

Finishing 6th in the Super Lig is a position way below the standards of what is demanded by the fans & Solskjaer will be tasked with a resurgence up the table next season.

Former Liverpool player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is one player currently featuring at the club, who could undoubtedly spark a much needed title charge. Additionally, Joe Worrall spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the Eagles.

READ MORE:

Solskjaer on Ashley Young comment he overheard after first meeting with United squad

Solskjaer reveals he told United to sign Haaland for £17m