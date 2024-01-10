Search icon

Football

10th Jan 2024

Why Man United may have to play their FA Cup Fourth Round tie at a neutral venue

Callum Boyle

FA Cup fourth round

Eastleigh could face United in the fourth round

Manchester United could be forced to play their FA Cup fourth round game at a neutral venue if Eastleigh make it through.

United booked their place in round four after they beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 on Monday night.

Although it wasn’t their best performance, Erik ten Hag’s side were rewarded with a tie against the winner of Newport County and Eastleigh.

The two will face each other and if National League side Eastleigh are to make it through, an extra factor would have to be taken into consideration.

Due to its 5,192 capacity, the ground wouldn’t be deemed suitable whereas if Newport got through, their 7,850 Rodney Parade capacity would be fine to use.

FA Cup fourth round

A statement from Eastleigh on Wednesday said: “The logistical issues for a club of our size in playing a club the size of Manchester United means we do need to explore and communicate certain provisional plans in the hope of reducing the understandable high volume of calls we are dealing with.

“We are unable to confirm potential ticket allocations or prices however we can confirm that the fixture would be played at our home stadium unless our Safety Advisory Group feels the club cannot stage the match safely, which we feel is extremely unlikely.

“We are exploring the possibility of extending our temporary seating to increase capacity to enable more fans to attend should we be successful.”

FA Cup rules state that the Safety Advisory Group assessment must be completed within three days of the draw or the date at which “the Home Club’s participation in the relevant fixture is confirmed”.

Eastleigh’s replay takes place on January 16 meaning that they would have eight days ahead of the fourth round game to determine if the ground is safe to host the game.

Any final decision would be made by the Football Association.

Related links:

Topics:

Eastleigh,FA Cup,Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Arsenal banned from signing top target this month due to rule change

Arsenal

Arsenal banned from signing top target this month due to rule change

By Callum Boyle

Gerard Pique to make surprise return to football

Barcelona

Gerard Pique to make surprise return to football

By Callum Boyle

JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000

#FootballJOEQuiz

JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Didi Hamann scorches Cristiano Ronaldo in out-of-nowhere World Cup rant

2022 World Cup

Didi Hamann scorches Cristiano Ronaldo in out-of-nowhere World Cup rant

By Patrick McCarry

Fans outraged by controversial VAR penalty call as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace

Fans outraged by controversial VAR penalty call as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace

By Callum Boyle

Manchester United ‘reject Barcelona’s attempt to sign captain Harry Maguire’

Barcelona

Manchester United ‘reject Barcelona’s attempt to sign captain Harry Maguire’

By Daniel Brown

Football League clubs could wear away kits at home games to help colour blind fans

Dancefloor

Football League clubs could wear away kits at home games to help colour blind fans

By Callum Boyle

BREAKING: Gareth Southgate makes one change for Panama clash

2018 FIFA World Cup

BREAKING: Gareth Southgate makes one change for Panama clash

By Darragh Murphy

John Terry set to retire and could be given Sky Sports pundit role

Aston Villa

John Terry set to retire and could be given Sky Sports pundit role

By Wayne Farry

Parents of British tourist killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash given £78m

Grand Canyon

Parents of British tourist killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash given £78m

By Charlie Herbert

Gordon Ramsay names the part of a menu you should never order from

Food

Gordon Ramsay names the part of a menu you should never order from

By Simon Kelly

Barry Keoghan reveals how to pronounce his surname

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan reveals how to pronounce his surname

By Callum Boyle

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Joseph Loftus

Vegan kicked out of bar for wearing real fur

fur

Vegan kicked out of bar for wearing real fur

By Charlie Herbert

Miller and Carter explain why you’re served half a lettuce with your steak

Miller and Carter explain why you’re served half a lettuce with your steak

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Google is experimenting with a big change to its look

Google

Google is experimenting with a big change to its look

By Paul Moore

Jamie Carragher makes feelings clear on new European Super League

European Premier League

Jamie Carragher makes feelings clear on new European Super League

By Simon Lloyd

Chelsea had a goal ruled out by goal line technology and you won’t believe how close it was (Pic)

Chelsea

Chelsea had a goal ruled out by goal line technology and you won’t believe how close it was (Pic)

By Kevin Beirne

Casualties taken to hospital after bus crashes into Manchester shop

Manchester

Casualties taken to hospital after bus crashes into Manchester shop

By Charlie Herbert

Kit Harington: There’s a “Joffrey at the head of one of the most powerful countries in the world”

American Politics

Kit Harington: There’s a “Joffrey at the head of one of the most powerful countries in the world”

By Rudi Kinsella

UFC 210 gets a main event we’ve been waiting far too long for

UFC

UFC 210 gets a main event we’ve been waiting far too long for

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories