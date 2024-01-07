Search icon

Football

07th Jan 2024

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Huddersfield

Callum Boyle

Man City FA Cup

Man City begin their FA Cup defence against Huddersfield

Manchester City will refuse to wear the FA Cup patches for their game against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side begin their defence of the trophy at home to the Championship side however they won’t sport the competition’s sleeve patches.

The FA Cup is sponsored by Emirates which are one of two national flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates.

Etihad Airways is the other one, who are Man City’s main shirt sponsor and hold the naming rights for their stadium therefore City’s sponsors don’t want to promote a direct rival.

This isn’t the first time City haven’t worn the official sponsored badges and in the 2019 final, they added the word ‘choose’ above their Etihad sponsor, as revealed by the Daily Star.

Kevin De Bruyne could make a return to the Man City line up for the first time after he was included in a first match day squad since August.

Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland are still doubts and John Stones hasn’t returned to training yet as he continues his recovery from injury.

Kalvin Phillips could also be given a rare chance to impress in a City shirt, with Rodri absent due to a family bereavement however Guardiola revealed that Phillips, alongside Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Scott Carson were all struggling with illness

FA Cup,Football,Manchester City,Sport

