Toni Kroos labelled as ‘hypocrite’ for recent social media post after Saudi criticism

Toni Kross has come in for criticism following his most recent post on social media.

Kroos was recently booed while featuring for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia.

The German has been a long-time critic of players moving to Saudi Arabia, as well as the country’s poor human rights record.

When Spanish youngster Gabri Veiga – who was linked with Manchester City – moved from Celta Vigo to Al Ahli in the summer, Kroos labelled the move as “embarrassing”.

“In the end, it’s a decision for money and against football. The lack of human rights, it would prevent me from going,” he added.

But on Tuesday, Kroos’ social media account posted a video of the Real Madrid star promotion Dubai as a tourist destination.

His post said: “Loved experiencing #DubaiForReal with @realmadrid.”

Many of his followers called out the post, highlighting the similarities between the United Arab Emirates’ human rights record compared to Saudi.

The UAE also outlawed consensual same-sex relationships between adults and does not recognise the right of refugees to claim asylum.

One person said: “Very Hypocritical this. You must stand what you said.

“Calling against Qatar’s WC and Saudi Arabia’s football project, but taking money to promote tourism of their neighboring Arab country, embarrassing,” added another.

“Nah Toni you are better than this,” wrote a third.

