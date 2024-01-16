Search icon

16th Jan 2024

First images of ‘clifftop stadium’ revealed ahead of 2034 World Cup

Callum Boyle

Saudi Arabia World Cup

The stadium is like something from the future

Saudi Arabia have revealed plans to build a stadium on top of a cliff in time for the 2034 World Cup.

The Gulf State look set to host the World Cup in 10 years’ time, with no other nations set to rival their bid to host the tournament. FIFA will confirm their pick later this year.

They were given a clear run after it was confirmed that the 2030 World Cup would be shared between  Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

Saudi Arabia have heavily invested into football over the last 12 months, attracting some of the biggest names in football to the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and more all ply their trade in the Middle East and it now seems the nation is ready to take their investment to the next level in preparation for the World Cup.

A number of new stadiums will be built around the country, which include one stadium on top of a 200-metre cliff near the capital, Riyadh.

The stadium will reportedly be a 45,000 seater named the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium after the kingdom’s crown prince.

As well as a retractable roof, the stadium will also have a lake that will collect all rainfall in order to keep the stadiums air conditioning systems cool.

This is all part of the Qiddiya City project, an entertainment, gaming and sports hub 45km (30 miles) from downtown Riyadh and once the World Cup is complete, the stadium will become the new home for Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

