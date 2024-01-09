Barcelona have started selling the Nou Camp grass to fans

For that price, I think I’ll pass

Barcelona have reportedly started selling patches of grass from the Nou Camp.

The Catalan club are currently playing their home games at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis as they continue to renovate their home.

It’s the first time the ground has had work done since it opened back in 1957 and will reportedly cost upwards of £1.25bn.

With the decrease in capacity, as well as battling ongoing financial issues, Barcelona are looking to generate as much revenue as possible.

Spanish publication Relevo have claimed that around the Nou Camp area, the club are selling pieces of the stadium’s turf as memorabilia.

These patches of grass are also said to have certificates of authenticity to prove they are legitimate pieces of grass.

But, they come at a price.

Fans can pay anywhere between €20 to €50 (£17 to £42) while the online shop is offering larger squares, some of which are framed, for between €80 (£68) and €420 (£360).

Selling bits of turf isn’t all that uncommon.

Athletic Club also sold pieces of the San Mames turf for €40 (£34), while Atletico Madrid sold parts of the old Vicente Calderon pitch for between €10 (£8.50) and €95 (£81) when they moved to the Metropolitano.

Barça have also reportledy got plans to start selling jewellery to their fanbase.

Mundo Deportivo said they were planning to manufacture pins, bracelets, cufflinks, rings, necklaces, shields and pins utilising diamonds, forged from the grass of the Nou Camp’s 7,000 square-metre pitch.

Related links: