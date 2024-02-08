Search icon

Football

08th Feb 2024

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

Callum Boyle

Wycombe

His club will pay tribute to him

Wycombe Wanderers have said they will pay tribute to the memory of youth team player Adam Ankers after he died in hospital on Monday February 5.

Adam was a 17-year-old season ticket holder at the League One side and played for the club foundation’s under-19s team in partnership with Henley College.

The teenager was a student at the college and also an avid Wycombe fan, going to the games alongside his family.

His dad Alastair announced the sad news of his son’s death on social media.

He wrote: “Yesterday we lost my son Adam, who passed away after playing football, the sport he loved.

“We love him so much and the loss is devastating. He will always be with us and never forgotten.”

First team boss Matt Bloomfield also spoke about Adam’s death and promised that the club would find a way to pay tribute to Adam.

Bloomfield said: “I was deeply shocked to hear the news that Adam was taken ill last week while playing the game he loves, and he has been in our thoughts since as we hoped and prayed for his recovery.

“We are all extremely saddened to learn that he wasn’t able to pull through and our deepest condolences are with his friends, team-mates and family at this awful time.”

The BBC have said that Wycombe will pay tribute to Adam at their next home game against Oxford United on February 17.

Mark Gaitskell, Wycombe’s club foundation’s chief executive confirmed those plans, saying: “This has been an extremely distressing time for everyone involved with the Foundation as we mourn the tragic death of a talented, popular and much-loved young man.

“For now, we send our love, warmth and deepest condolences to his family and friends, and offer the full support of everyone at Wycombe Wanderers with anything we can do to be of help, or comfort at this incredibly difficult time.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Sport,Wycombe Wanderers

RELATED ARTICLES

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

Carabao Cup

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

Football

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

Entertainment

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

Belle Silva

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

Manchester City

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

By Charlie Herbert

In South Yorkshire, we all have a praise or a grumble

Doncaster Rovers

In South Yorkshire, we all have a praise or a grumble

By Jack Peat

Old Trafford demolition plans outlined as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to build ‘Wembley of the North’

Manchester United

Old Trafford demolition plans outlined as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to build ‘Wembley of the North’

By Charlie Herbert

Anthony Gordon just misses out as Premier League’s five fastest players confirmed

Football

Anthony Gordon just misses out as Premier League’s five fastest players confirmed

By Patrick McCarry

Enzo Fernandez open to leaving Chelsea

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez open to leaving Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Couple win £20 million on lottery after working out ‘loophole’ in just three minutes

Couple win £20 million on lottery after working out ‘loophole’ in just three minutes

By Nina McLaughlin

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

Documentary

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

By Nina McLaughlin

Cillian Murphy’s son cast in upcoming film alongside big Hollywood names

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s son cast in upcoming film alongside big Hollywood names

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

air fryer

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

By JOE

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

nose

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

By Callum Boyle

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

Evil Dead

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

By Charlie Herbert

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

By Nina McLaughlin

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

Ireland

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories