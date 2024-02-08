Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

His club will pay tribute to him

Wycombe Wanderers have said they will pay tribute to the memory of youth team player Adam Ankers after he died in hospital on Monday February 5.

Adam was a 17-year-old season ticket holder at the League One side and played for the club foundation’s under-19s team in partnership with Henley College.

The teenager was a student at the college and also an avid Wycombe fan, going to the games alongside his family.

His dad Alastair announced the sad news of his son’s death on social media.

He wrote: “Yesterday we lost my son Adam, who passed away after playing football, the sport he loved.

“We love him so much and the loss is devastating. He will always be with us and never forgotten.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of season ticket holder Adam Ankers, and our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends, team-mates and family at this very difficult time.



Rest in peace, Adam. https://t.co/Tcbnr9Isp9 — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) February 6, 2024

First team boss Matt Bloomfield also spoke about Adam’s death and promised that the club would find a way to pay tribute to Adam.

Bloomfield said: “I was deeply shocked to hear the news that Adam was taken ill last week while playing the game he loves, and he has been in our thoughts since as we hoped and prayed for his recovery.

“We are all extremely saddened to learn that he wasn’t able to pull through and our deepest condolences are with his friends, team-mates and family at this awful time.”

The BBC have said that Wycombe will pay tribute to Adam at their next home game against Oxford United on February 17.

Mark Gaitskell, Wycombe’s club foundation’s chief executive confirmed those plans, saying: “This has been an extremely distressing time for everyone involved with the Foundation as we mourn the tragic death of a talented, popular and much-loved young man.

“For now, we send our love, warmth and deepest condolences to his family and friends, and offer the full support of everyone at Wycombe Wanderers with anything we can do to be of help, or comfort at this incredibly difficult time.”

Related links: