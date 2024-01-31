Erik ten Hag says footballers need ‘discipline’ on and off the pitch

Wonder what this is in relation to

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes it is vital for footballers to have discipline on and off the pitch.

Ten Hag’s comments after he revealed he was dealing with the ongoing Marcus Rashford situation as an “internal matter”.

Rashford missed United’s FA Cup win against Newport County on Sunday after claiming he was to ill to train on Friday only for videos of him partying in Belfast the night before were leaked online.

The Dutchman refused to speak about the incident ahead of his side’s game against Wolves on Thursday but called for players to improve their disciplinary levels.

He said: “It’s nothing to do with me but in football, you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch.

“There is a line between, every player, every professional knows this, what is required.”

🗣️ "In football you need discipline on the pitch and also off it"



Erik ten Hag on whether there is a trend of ill-discipline in his Man Utd squad 🔴pic.twitter.com/OktGy4ZkBG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2024

Rashford may begin to test Ten Hag’s patience

The forward’s latest off-field issue is another to add in Ten Hag’s relatively short time at Old Trafford.

His night out in Belfast is the third time in 13 months that Ten Hag has had to deal with.

Last season Rashford was dropped for the game against Wolves after arriving to a team meeting late but came off the bench to score the winner.

He was also forced to apologise after attending a birthday party hours after United were beaten 3-0 by neighbours Manchester City.

Ten Hag refused to go as far as to say that Rashford was undermining him, saying: “It’s nothing to do with that but as I said, let’s focus on the game, let’s move on.

“We have to focus on winning football games.

“He has taken responsibility and for the rest it’s an internal matter. Case closed.”

Rashford to return to United squad

Fresh from the incident, Rashford is set to return to the squad for United’s line-up as he looks to continue his recent run of form.

After struggling throughout the season, the forward has scored two goals and assisted one in his previous two games and is now beginning to form a healthy partnership with striker Rasmus Hojlund.

“There’s a strong bond developing between Marcus and Rasmus Hojlund and we want to continue that process,” explained Ten Hag.

Related links: