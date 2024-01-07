Newcastle fans have figured out who was responsible for the team photo on the Sunderland pitch

The devil works hard but this man works harder

Newcastle United fans think they have figured out who was responsible for the club’s celebratory photo following their win against bitter rivals Sunderland.

Eddie Howe’s side cruised to a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light in what was the first Wear-Tyne derby since 2016 and a first win for Newcastle in the game since 2011.

Daniel Ballard’s first half own goal was followed up by Alexander Isak’s brace after the break.

In the aftermath of their derby day win the Newcastle players and staff gathered together to take a team photo in front of their fans and now people think they have worked out who was responsible for the image.

A video on social media appeared to show assistant manager Jason Tindall gesturing to get the players and staff together.

“So Tindall was responsible for the team picture on the pitch why doesn’t that surprise me at all?” said the fan.

Another commented: “Aaaand he’s at the centre of it, obviously.

“Jason Tindall organising the victory team photo on The Stadium of Light turf is VERY Jason Tindall!” said a third.

After the game, Howe was asked about the photo to which he replied: “I’ve got no idea, I just joined in.

“I had no idea what was going on. It was just sort of in the game and what happened and I was more than happy to join in.”

