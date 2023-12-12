Shocking moment Turkish football club president punches referee on the pitch

Football in Turkey has been suspended indefinitely after a club president punched a referee on the pitch following a top-flight game.

MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca stormed onto the pitch following Monday evening’s game and punched official Halil Umut Meler in the face.

This was after his side had conceded a 97th minute equaliser in a 1-1 Super Lig draw with Caykur Rizespor.

Following the shocking incident, Turkish football authorities decided to suspend all leagues in the country.

Turkish FA chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said in a news conference: “The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely.

“This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football.”

He promised that Ankaragucu and its managers would be “punished most severely.”

The BBC reports that after Meler was floored by the punch, he received a number of blows from others.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries including a minor fracture.

Turkey’s minister of internal affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, said Koca also required treatment in hospital and that “detention procedures will be carried out after the treatment.”

Meler is one of Turkey’s top officials and is on UEFA’s elite referee list.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack and wished the ref a “speedy recovery.”

He said: “Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports.”

Addressing their president’s actions, MKE Ankaragucu said in a statement: “We are saddened by the incident that took place this evening.

“We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Caykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium.”

The Turkish FA said: “The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today.

“In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have begun to be implemented against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack. The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way.”

Meanwhile, Galatasaray has called for an emergency meeting amongst Turkish clubs to address what they describe as a growing issue in the country’s game.

