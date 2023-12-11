Search icon

Football

11th Dec 2023

Man United hit with double illness blow on eve of Bayern Munich game

Callum Boyle

Man United

United need to beat Bayern Munich on Tuesday

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow on the eve of their must-win Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

United have to win if they want to have any hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages and go into the game off the back of a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

With the pressure firmly on Erik ten Hag he’s been given a nightmare selection problem with Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reporting that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both doubts have fallen ill.

Martial started on Saturday but was replaced in the second half while Rashford came on in the second 45.

Victor Lindelof, however, has returned to training having missed the defeat against Bournemouth. Amad Diallo has also rejoined the first team squad.

Speaking on Monday, Ten Hag said: “It’s a condensed programme.

“We have training so, in this moment, I am not sure about everyone who is available for tomorrow but the question is over whether Victor Lindelof, whether he can make it or not. We will have to see tomorrow.”

As well as beating Bayern, United need to hope that Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw to secure their place.

Ten Hag’s side are bottom of Group A currently with four points to their name.

Champions League,Football,Manchester United,Sport

