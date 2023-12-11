Search icon

Football

11th Dec 2023

Fans call for Pep Guardiola to be banned after half time rant

Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola was on the pitch at half time at Kenilworth Road

Fans have called for Pep Guardiola to be banned following his half time antics at half time of Manchester City’s win against Luton Town on Sunday.

City came from a goal behind to secure a first win in five games.

Elijah Adebayo had given the Hatters a surprise 1-0 lead before goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish after the break spared their blushes.

Much of the focus at half time however was on Guardiola, who was infuriated by a number of decisions in the first 45 and was seen running out of his technical area for City’s second goal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was banned from the dugout for his side’s 1-0 loss against Aston Villa for over-celebrating his team’s winner against Luton in midweek and fans have called for similar action to be taken.

“He will not be questioned but when Arteta celebrates he get banned,” said one fan.

A second wrote: “So Pep is allowed to get up into an officials’ face, but Arteta can’t celebrate a 95th minute winner?? This league is an absolute shambles.

“It’s so boring watching all the top managers hound the officials every time they lose or are losing. Such poor role models for young players and supporters,” added a third.

After the game, Guardiola said: “We won and the most important thing for our dynamic is winning games. That helps a lot.

“We have played the first half against these types of teams in this sort of stadium, (and today) we did it perfectly.

“We conceded not much and created half chances to score.

“The first half was much better than the second half. In the second we scored the goals. Overall, I am really satisfied.”

