Anel Ahmedhodzic explains why he didn’t wear rainbow armband

Anel Ahmedhodzic has explained why he didn’t wear the rainbow armband during Sheffield United’s defeat to Liverpool.

The defender was given the armband in Sheffield United’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in midweek – the first game of Chris Wilder’s second spell in charge of the Blades.

All 20 Premier League captains are required to wear the armband that features the traditional colours of the pride flag in matches specifically allocated for the Rainbow Laces campaign.

A statement on the league’s website said: “Our clubs will come together between 2-7 December to celebrate Stonewall’s 2023/24 Rainbow Laces campaign and show support for all LGBT people in football and beyond.”

Ahmedhodzic became the first captain in seven years to not wear the armband.

Plenty have asked the defender about his decision and the 24-year-old told Swedish outlet SVT Sport over text, saying: “Guess”.

Asked if there was a reason behind the Bosnian international’s decision to not wear the armband in the aftermath of the game, Wilder admitted he was unaware that he hadn’t followed the league’s protocol.

He said: “I didn’t know.

“It’s not a club decision or a personal decision. I just didn’t know he did that.”

