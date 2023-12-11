Search icon

Football

11th Dec 2023

Anel Ahmedhodzic explains why he didn’t wear rainbow armband

Callum Boyle

Ahmedhodzic was the only one of the 20 captains not to do so 

Anel Ahmedhodzic has explained why he didn’t wear the rainbow armband during Sheffield United’s defeat to Liverpool.

The defender was given the armband in Sheffield United’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in midweek – the first game of Chris Wilder’s second spell in charge of the Blades.

All 20 Premier League captains are required to wear the armband that features the traditional colours of the pride flag in matches specifically allocated for the Rainbow Laces campaign. 

A statement on the league’s website said: “Our clubs will come together between 2-7 December to celebrate Stonewall’s 2023/24 Rainbow Laces campaign and show support for all LGBT people in football and beyond.”

Ahmedhodzic became the first captain in seven years to not wear the armband.

Plenty have asked the defender about his decision and the 24-year-old told Swedish outlet SVT Sport over text, saying: “Guess”.

Asked if there was a reason behind the Bosnian international’s decision to not wear the armband in the aftermath of the game, Wilder admitted he was unaware that he hadn’t followed the league’s protocol.

He said: “I didn’t know.

“It’s not a club decision or a personal decision. I just didn’t know he did that.”

Related links:

Topics:

Anel Ahmedhodzic,Football,LGBT,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Manchester United linked with three left-field January transfers, as Liverpool eye Palhinha

Football

Manchester United linked with three left-field January transfers, as Liverpool eye Palhinha

By Patrick McCarry

Why Schalke vs Hansa’s first half ran beyond the 78th minute

Football

Why Schalke vs Hansa’s first half ran beyond the 78th minute

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

Chelsea

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Dele Alli has taken his challenge to the next level

Dele Alli

Dele Alli has taken his challenge to the next level

By Oli Dugmore

Manchester United to appoint Tom Huddlestone as U21 player-coach

Football

Manchester United to appoint Tom Huddlestone as U21 player-coach

By Daniel Brown

Charlton Athletic troll Swindon Town with hilarious clip from The Office

Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic troll Swindon Town with hilarious clip from The Office

By Jack Peat

Dejan Lovren names three centre-backs on his level in world football

Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren names three centre-backs on his level in world football

By Reuben Pinder

PSG’s stunning new away shirt may include a special detail on its number prints

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG’s stunning new away shirt may include a special detail on its number prints

By Simon Lloyd

Eddie Howe insists there is a ceiling for Newcastle after Klopp comments

Football

Eddie Howe insists there is a ceiling for Newcastle after Klopp comments

By Simon Lloyd

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

By Joseph Loftus

Met Office says there’s a chance of snow on Christmas Day in parts of the UK

Christmas

Met Office says there’s a chance of snow on Christmas Day in parts of the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Hunt launched for couple and baby ‘sleeping rough’ as tent found with cot inside

Hunt launched for couple and baby ‘sleeping rough’ as tent found with cot inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Ian Hislop turned down I’m A Celebrity this year because he didn’t want to live with Nigel Farage

I'm A Celeb

Ian Hislop turned down I’m A Celebrity this year because he didn’t want to live with Nigel Farage

By Charlie Herbert

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

By Callum Boyle

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sylvester Stallone rips into ‘parasites’ creating Rocky spin-off

Rocky Balboa

Sylvester Stallone rips into ‘parasites’ creating Rocky spin-off

By April Curtin

New information reveals Mo Salah claimed a huge bonus in February

Liverpool

New information reveals Mo Salah claimed a huge bonus in February

By Darragh Murphy

Gary Neville threw an impromptu party for Salford City’s FA Cup heroes at his flash hotel

FA Cup

Gary Neville threw an impromptu party for Salford City’s FA Cup heroes at his flash hotel

By JOE

Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 was defined by its new approach towards death

Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 was defined by its new approach towards death

By Carl Kinsella

Footballer takes the p*ss my kneeling down and heading ball over the line (Video)

France

Footballer takes the p*ss my kneeling down and heading ball over the line (Video)

By Tom Victor

FootballJOE’s Stadiums on Maps Quiz – #2

Football

FootballJOE’s Stadiums on Maps Quiz – #2

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories