Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

Senegal were beaten by the host nation on penalties

Senegal’s Krepin Diatta could be in trouble after he allegedly accused the Africa Cup of Nations of being “corrupt”.

Ivory Coast were the winners in the last-16 match-up between the host nation and the reigning champions, beating Senegal 5-4 on penalties after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time.

Habib Diallo had given Senegal the lead only for the Ivory Coast to respond with just four minutes on the clock before going on to win the shootout.

But according to France 24, Diatta was left incensed by the defeat and make accusations of corruption, targeting Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials before leaving the mixed zone and stadium.

“You have killed us. You are corrupt,” he shouted. “Keep your African Cup.”

Diatta was reportedly angry over an incident that saw a penalty for Senegal waved away despite Ismaila Sarr becoming entangled with Odilon Kossounou in the Ivory Coast box.

Referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho waved away calls for review and opted not to check his decision using the pitch-side monitor.

VAR was used however to award the Ivory Coast a penalty in the 88th minute – which they duly scored from.

“You got to the VAR to give them a penalty, while our guy (Sarr) picks up the ball 40 metres from goal, goes on a run into the box and you don’t want to go to VAR?” Diatta exclaimed to the officials.

“I’m sorry, but that is going to far. I’m really sorry, but they have killed our competition.”

The Ivory Coast will now face the winner of Mali vs Burkina Faso as they bid to become the first nation since Egypt in 2006 to win the tournament while hosting it.

