Search icon

Football

04th Feb 2024

Jamie Carragher scolds Martin Ødegaard for his celebrations after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool

Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher Odegaard

Jamie Carragher wasn’t impressed with Martin Ødegaard’s celebrations after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Emirates stadium, leaving the Gunners two points behind their Merseyside rivals at the top of the table and three clear of Manchester City in third place.

Arsenal took an early lead through Saka but despite having dominated the first half, they went into the half-time break level with centre half Gabriel having brought Liverpool back into the game with an unfortunate own-goal.

A moment of miscommunication between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk gave the home side the initiative once more, with Gabriel Martinelli skiving in between the pair to put Arsenal two up in the second half.

Then Leandro Trossard sealed the deal late on with a well-taken individual goal. There were some wild scenes of celebration in London, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sprinting down the sideline in the knowledge that the three points were secure.

Arsenal captain Ødegaard remained on the pitch, soaking in the victory with Arsenal’s photographer, and this was something which drew the ire of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who criticised the Norwegian on Sky Sports.

“Just get down the tunnel, you’ve won a game, it’s three points…”

“You’ve been brilliant, you’re back in the title race. Get down the tunnel,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Carragher went onto criticise van Dijk for his role in Liverpool’s second half, claiming that the centre half should have headed the ball to Konate and away from danger.

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Football,Jamie Carragher,Liverpool,Martin Odegaard,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Mykhailo Mudryk involved in altercation with Chelsea fan after Wolves defeat

Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk involved in altercation with Chelsea fan after Wolves defeat

By Callum Boyle

Thiago Silva’s wife posts cryptic message as Chelsea fall to defeat again

Belle Silva

Thiago Silva’s wife posts cryptic message as Chelsea fall to defeat again

By Callum Boyle

Neil Warnock set to make shock return to management at 75

Football

Neil Warnock set to make shock return to management at 75

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jude Bellingham subject of ‘criminal complaint’ following scathing referee criticism

Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham subject of ‘criminal complaint’ following scathing referee criticism

By Daniel Brown

Man United’s four player transfer shortlist if Qatar takeover goes ahead

Football

Man United’s four player transfer shortlist if Qatar takeover goes ahead

By Robert Redmond

72-year-old Arsene Wenger pictured topless and he’s absolutely shredded

Arsenal

72-year-old Arsene Wenger pictured topless and he’s absolutely shredded

By Daniel Brown

Jesse Lingard should have celebrated against West Ham, says Michael Owen

Football

Jesse Lingard should have celebrated against West Ham, says Michael Owen

By Daniel Brown

Solskjaer confirms he has no plans to take captaincy away from Harry Maguire

Football

Solskjaer confirms he has no plans to take captaincy away from Harry Maguire

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool’s move for Alisson may hinge on ambitious Real Madrid managerial swoop

Alisson Becker

Liverpool’s move for Alisson may hinge on ambitious Real Madrid managerial swoop

By Patrick McCarry

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

Enterntainment

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

By Callum Boyle

Prime Video making a major change tomorrow and viewers won’t be happy

Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video making a major change tomorrow and viewers won’t be happy

By Callum Boyle

Netflix fans claim new action movie is ‘100/10’ and doesn’t have a ‘single dull moment’

Entertainment

Netflix fans claim new action movie is ‘100/10’ and doesn’t have a ‘single dull moment’

By Callum Boyle

Murder mystery series with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes now available to stream at home

Entertainment

Murder mystery series with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ from addiction

Addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ from addiction

By Callum Boyle

Getafe boss defends Mason Greenwood after alleged Bellingham slur

Football

Getafe boss defends Mason Greenwood after alleged Bellingham slur

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Bayern Munich defender apologises for “bomber” Halloween costume

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender apologises for “bomber” Halloween costume

By Wayne Farry

Jamie Isaac’s latest song feels like Frank Ocean-meets-Jamie Woon

Couch Baby

Jamie Isaac’s latest song feels like Frank Ocean-meets-Jamie Woon

By Will Lavin

Jose Mourinho must recognise the biggest cause of Man United’s problems is himself

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho must recognise the biggest cause of Man United’s problems is himself

By Tony Barrett

French newspaper annihilates Neymar and Mbappe in post-match ratings

Bayern Munich

French newspaper annihilates Neymar and Mbappe in post-match ratings

By Alex Roberts

Conor McGregor tears into John Cena – “He’s a big, fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia!”

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor tears into John Cena – “He’s a big, fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia!”

By Darragh Murphy

John Prescott has had his say on Kanye West’s trip to Ikea

Funny

John Prescott has had his say on Kanye West’s trip to Ikea

By Matt Tate

Load more stories