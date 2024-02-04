Jamie Carragher scolds Martin Ødegaard for his celebrations after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool

Jamie Carragher wasn’t impressed with Martin Ødegaard’s celebrations after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Emirates stadium, leaving the Gunners two points behind their Merseyside rivals at the top of the table and three clear of Manchester City in third place.

Arsenal took an early lead through Saka but despite having dominated the first half, they went into the half-time break level with centre half Gabriel having brought Liverpool back into the game with an unfortunate own-goal.

A moment of miscommunication between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk gave the home side the initiative once more, with Gabriel Martinelli skiving in between the pair to put Arsenal two up in the second half.

Just put your laces through it mate pic.twitter.com/PJ32Ps4s3r — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 4, 2024

Then Leandro Trossard sealed the deal late on with a well-taken individual goal. There were some wild scenes of celebration in London, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sprinting down the sideline in the knowledge that the three points were secure.

Arsenal captain Ødegaard remained on the pitch, soaking in the victory with Arsenal’s photographer, and this was something which drew the ire of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who criticised the Norwegian on Sky Sports.

“Just get down the tunnel, you’ve won a game, it’s three points…”

Carragher channeling his inner Roy Keane 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZvcqMCZSoZ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 4, 2024

“You’ve been brilliant, you’re back in the title race. Get down the tunnel,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Carragher went onto criticise van Dijk for his role in Liverpool’s second half, claiming that the centre half should have headed the ball to Konate and away from danger.

🗣️ "Van Dijk's just got to head it!" @Carra23 and Roy Keane discuss the mistake from Virgil van Dijk for the Martinelli goal pic.twitter.com/mIKpZR43U7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

