Marcus Rashford explains story behind celebration after Roy Keane rant

Keane wasn’t pleased with Rashford’s celebration at the weekend

Marcus Rashford has explained the story behind his celebration that irked Roy Keane at the weekend.

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday in which Rashford scored United’s second goal to restore their lead shortly before half time.

After scoring the goal, Rashford was seen making a talking gesture with his hand when celebrating in front of the crowd.

Part of the post-match coverage on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday questioned the celebration and called on him to “enjoy” the team.

Keane said: “I don’t know what that is all about. We need to see more; he’s shown it before, and he’s got the quality.

“Why does he seem to be upset with everybody? He’s got to go and enjoy it, he’s playing for Man United.”

One fan quoted the tweet and tried to clarify the point, explaining that it was in response to the recent criticism he had suffered after interacting with Jadon Sancho following his loan move back to Borussia Dortmund.

“He’s clearly referring to the abuse he’s been subjected to this week since he commented on Sancho’s post,” said the post.

“They literally questioned his loyalty and commitment to us, and he did shut them up by scoring AND assisting.

“If he didn’t score, he’s sh**e, if he does it’s this BS smh.”

Rashford then surprisingly commented underneath, agreeing with the statement by replying: “Thank you for clarifying this matter.”

Thank you for clarifying this matter. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2024

Keane is yet to respond.

United aren’t in action this weekend due to the enforced international break but return on January 28 in the FA Cup Fourth Round when they face League Two side Newport County.

