Quiz: How well do you know these missing Euros shirt numbers?

I’ve got Euros fever
Here we go again. Tournament fever has hit once more.
The Euros are in full swing, so that means plenty of hours sat in front of the tele ‘working from home’ while tuning into all the coverage. Bliss.
While you absorb every minute of action on the pitch, you’ll need something to keep you occupied when there aren’t any games on.
That’s where we come in.
The game is simple really. There’s 10 shirt numbers below that you have to get right. Get them all and you can consider yourself a genius.
Let us know your score afterwards as well and I’ll even share some of the best scores.
Happy quizzing!
