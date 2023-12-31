Premier League star ‘faces police investigation after calling apartment block concierge the N-word twice

An investigation has been opened

A Premier League footballer is reportedly under police investigation after claims that he racially absued a member of staff at a luxury apartment.

According to The Sun, the victim, who was born in England to Senegalese-Gambian parents, claimed that the player called him the N-word on two occasions after arriving at the lucky apartment block smelling of alcohol in the early hours of the morning.

The alleged incident reportedly happened on December 10 after the player – who hasn’t been named – angrily demanded a key off the concierge.

The man added that he didn’t know who the player was at the time, but reported the incident to his club and the Metropolitan Police.

As per the report, both the club and the Met have confirmed that a complaint was filed.

In the report, the apartment worker, who was filling in for something else, recalled and claimed that the player quickly lost his temper after becoming “agitated”.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I wanted to get him in. But as soon as he saw me he demanded, ‘My key?’

“Then he started losing his temper, telling me to give him the ‘f***ing key’. Then he called me a c***.

I told him, ‘Wait a few minutes and my colleague will be back. He has access to the keys.’ Then he was swearing more at me and said, ‘Give me the key, you f***ing n*****.'”

He said that the altercation had left them feeling “disgusted and appalled”.

No arrests have been made so far.

