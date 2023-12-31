Search icon

Football

31st Dec 2023

Premier League star ‘faces police investigation after calling apartment block concierge the N-word twice

Callum Boyle

Premier League

An investigation has been opened

A Premier League footballer is reportedly under police investigation after claims that he racially absued a member of staff at a luxury apartment.

According to The Sun, the victim, who was born in England to Senegalese-Gambian parents, claimed that the player called him the N-word on two occasions after arriving at the lucky apartment block smelling of alcohol in the early hours of the morning.

The alleged incident reportedly happened on December 10 after the player – who hasn’t been named – angrily demanded a key off the concierge.

The man added that he didn’t know who the player was at the time, but reported the incident to his club and the Metropolitan Police.

As per the report, both the club and the Met have confirmed that a complaint was filed.

In the report, the apartment worker, who was filling in for something else, recalled and claimed that the player quickly lost his temper after becoming “agitated”.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I wanted to get him in. But as soon as he saw me he demanded, ‘My key?’

“Then he started losing his temper, telling me to give him the ‘f***ing key’. Then he called me a c***.

I told him, ‘Wait a few minutes and my colleague will be back. He has access to the keys.’ Then he was swearing more at me and said, ‘Give me the key, you f***ing n*****.'”

He said that the altercation had left them feeling “disgusted and appalled”.

No arrests have been made so far.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Premier League,sensitive,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

Arsenal

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

By Charlie Herbert

Bernd Leno sparks outrage after pushing ball boy in Fulham defeat

Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno sparks outrage after pushing ball boy in Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends Man Utd warning in ‘leaked private letter’

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends Man Utd warning in ‘leaked private letter’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Marcus Rashford to undergo ‘imminent’ surgery after United consultation

Football

Marcus Rashford to undergo ‘imminent’ surgery after United consultation

By Simon Lloyd

Adebayo Akinfenwa furiously confronts MK Dons fans following vile chant

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Adebayo Akinfenwa furiously confronts MK Dons fans following vile chant

By Daniel Brown

Aston Villa close to signing Ollie Watkins for club record fee

Aston Villa

Aston Villa close to signing Ollie Watkins for club record fee

By Wayne Farry

Harry Maguire almost knocks Cristiano Ronaldo’s teeth out in clash of heads

Cristiano Ronaldo

Harry Maguire almost knocks Cristiano Ronaldo’s teeth out in clash of heads

By Reuben Pinder

WATCH: Japanese school team pull off genius free-kick routine

Football

WATCH: Japanese school team pull off genius free-kick routine

By Callum Boyle

Jerome Boateng found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Football

Jerome Boateng found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

By Simon Lloyd

Alastair Stewart says wife has to dress him in heartbreaking dementia update

Alastair Stewart says wife has to dress him in heartbreaking dementia update

By Nina McLaughlin

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

By Patrick McCarry

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

By Joseph Loftus

ChatGPT invented a fifth Beatle but nobody can spot the fake

ChatGPT invented a fifth Beatle but nobody can spot the fake

By Ryan Grace

Boxer who fought on Tyson Fury undercard found dead aged 29

Boxer who fought on Tyson Fury undercard found dead aged 29

By Joseph Loftus

Horrific response from estate agent after single mum’s rent doubled

Horrific response from estate agent after single mum’s rent doubled

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

Aston Villa score two in two minutes as West Brom capitulate at Villa Park

Aston Villa

Aston Villa score two in two minutes as West Brom capitulate at Villa Park

By Wayne Farry

Lionel Messi thanks David Beckham for ‘making everything easy’ following Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi thanks David Beckham for ‘making everything easy’ following Inter Miami move

By Joseph Loftus

Jose Mourinho’s first meeting with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City has already been scheduled

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho’s first meeting with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City has already been scheduled

By Patrick McCarry

11-year-old boy who travelled 750 miles alone fleeing Ukraine finally reunites with family

Boy

11-year-old boy who travelled 750 miles alone fleeing Ukraine finally reunites with family

By Danny Jones

MMA rising star tragically dies suddenly aged 18 years old

Death

MMA rising star tragically dies suddenly aged 18 years old

By Jack Peat

71-year-old man sets new powerlifting world records

Powerlifting

71-year-old man sets new powerlifting world records

By Alex Roberts

Load more stories