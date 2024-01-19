Search icon

19th Jan 2024

Mo Salah close to tears as he leaves pitch due to injury

Callum Boyle

Mo Salah

A nightmare for Egypt and Liverpool

Egypt and Liverpool will be sweating over the fitness of Mohamed Salah after he left the pitch in tears over fears of an injury.

Salah was featuring for his country in their Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Thursday but was replaced just before half time.

As he walked off, the forward indicated that he had a problem with his hamstring. The footage has sparked plenty of concern in Merseyside, with Liverpool fans worried that he may miss a chunk of the rest of the season as the Reds compete for the Premier League title.

“Salah hamstring injury. Hopefully it’s not a serious one. Gutted for him,” wrote one fan.

On the other hand there was another supporter who chose to be more optimistic, reminding fans that the last time the 31-year-old suffered a hamstring injury, Liverpool went on to lift the title.

Jurgen Klopp will also be fearing the worst and revealed that he is yet to know the extent of the injury.

He said: “We don’t know anything. I spoke with him last night, and he will have further assessment. Then we will know more. He felt it, and we all know how rarely Mo goes off, so it’s definitely something. We will see.”

Before Salah went to AFCON, his boss joked that he wanted Egypt to be eliminated as early as possible so he could get his star player back.

“I said if I wish you good luck it would be a lie,” he said before Liverpool’s FA Cup win against Arsenal.

From a personal point of view, I would be happy if they go out in the group stage but that’s probably not possible. They can go on and win it.

“So it was ‘Good luck and come back healthy’. We have to deal with it and we will deal with it. I am pretty positive that we will find a way.”

Africa Cup of Nations,Egypt,Football,Liverpool,Mohamed Salah,Sport

