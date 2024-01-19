Antoine Griezmann scores one of his best goals for Atletico in Madrid derby victory

What a time to score the winner

Antoine Griezmann turned up when Atletico Madrid needed him most to score a sensational goal in extra time in their Copa del Rey victory against Real Madrid.

Just a week after facing each other in the Spanish Super Cup, the two met again at the Wanda Metropolitano and produced another spectacle.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won 5-3 in the Super Cup however this time it was Atletico who were on the winning end, defeating their city rivals 4-2.

Samuel Lino had given the hosts the lead before Jan Oblak’s own goal levelled the tie.

Alvaro Morata then restored Atleti’s lead however Joselu equalised with eight minutes to go to take the game into extra time.

This was when Atleti and Griezmann turned up and produced a sensational finish.

Picking up the ball on the right hand side, the Frenchman appeared to be lacking in options elsewhere so decided to go it alone.

He then waltzed past Vinicius Jr before delivering a ferocious finish past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin from a tight angle.

The victory was then sealed in the 119th minute as Rodrigo Riquelme’s finish booked their place in the quarter finals.

Before the game, Griezmann was presented with an award for becoming the club’s record goalscorer.

Griezmann achieved the historic feat in the Super Cup semi final against Real and has scored 175 goals in two spells after returning to the club in 2021 following a spell in Barcelona.

Related links: