Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria want to play for Argentina at 2024 Olympics

One last hurrah?

A 21-year-old Lionel Messi and a 20-year-old Ángel Di María both won gold back in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics, and now, 16 years later, reportedly want to run it back in Paris for one final dance.

The Men’s football tournaments at the Olympics feature players under the age of 23. However, teams are also allowed to include three players over that age limit on the roster, with the 35 and 36-year-old duo wanting to take two of those three spots.

The pair would reportedly take part in Argentina’s Copa America title defense in the United States, running from June 21 to July 15, and then fly over to Paris for the Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

If Argentina were to go all the way and win, it would make Lionel Messi the only football player in history to have won two Olympic gold medals and the World Cup.

Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach recently visited Argentina and admitted that he would like the idea of seeing Messi create even more history.

“For Lionel Messi it would be an opportunity to write history again. If he would play in Paris and Argentina would win the gold medal, then he would be the only football player in history to have won two Olympic gold medals and the World Cup.

“I cannot interfere in the coach’s decisions, but it would be fantastic for him to write history, it would be fantastic for football having his appearance and it would be fantastic for the Olympic Games to have him back there at the Games.

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

