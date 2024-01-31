James Maddison makes cheeky dig towards Neal Maupay after Brentford forward mocks celebration

Shots fired

James Maddison had the last laugh as he made a sly dig towards Neal Maupay in the aftermath of Spurs’ win against Brentford.

Ange Postecoglou’s side showed great resolve as they came from a goal down to win 3-2 and secure a much-needed three points in their quest to finish inside the top four.

Maddison made his first start since returning from injury and was the subject of Brentford’s opening goal after Maupay but the away side in front.

As he wheeled away in celebration, Maupay copied Maddison’s iconic darts throw celebration and was involved in an exchange of words with the Spurs number 10.

There was another incident as Brennan Johnson then put the hosts ahead early into the second half and started initiating throwing darts towards Maupay before laughing with Maddison in amongst the celebrations.

At the full time whistle, Maddison and Maupay were all smiles at the end but when speaking to TNT Sports, the midfielder couldn’t resist one last jibe when asked about Maupay’s celebration.

“He hasn’t scored enough goals to have his own celebration!” he cheekily responded.

Spurs are now fourth in the table and just three points behind north London rivals Arsenal.

