Search icon

Football

30th Jan 2024

Referees to be allowed to explain VAR decisions to Premier League fans from next season

Callum Boyle

VAR decisions

At long last

The Premier League have allowed referees to be given the opportunity to explain VAR decisions to fans during games.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, football’s lawmakers IFAB have allowed for the new process to be introduced from next season after successful trials in  Mexico and Portugal.

Confirmation is expected to be made during the AGM meeting in March.

Premier League referees’ chief Howard Webb has been a huge advocate of introducing the idea since joining the PGMOL in 2022 and backs the idea of officials communicating their decisions with fans inside the stadium.

Any move would have to be ratified by Premier League clubs though, with a final decision set to be made at the league’s AGM in June.

A similar system to the one used at the Women’s World Cup last summer is expected to be used if approved.

This would mean that referees would be mic’d up and would announce their decision before explaining why the specific action had taken place.

Although the new changes would be a massive addition to football, there will be no plans to broadcast conversations between the referee and other match officials during matches. The audio would be available to listen back to after games though however.

VAR has been at the centre of controversy with several high-profile errors throughout the season. Most notably, the decision to incorrectly rule out Luis Diaz’s goal at Spurs for offside back in September.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

PSG considering move for Marcus Rashford

Football

PSG considering move for Marcus Rashford

By Callum Boyle

Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

By Callum Boyle

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

Football

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Leak appears to confirm drastic change to Manchester United crest on next season’s shirt

Jerseys

Leak appears to confirm drastic change to Manchester United crest on next season’s shirt

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: Best La Liga goals from Week 28

Football

WATCH: Best La Liga goals from Week 28

By Reuben Pinder

Leicester fan handed prison sentence for assaulting three Nottingham Forest players

Cameron Toner

Leicester fan handed prison sentence for assaulting three Nottingham Forest players

By Daniel Brown

Jadon Sancho has not travelled with Borussia Dortmund for German Super Cup final

Football

Jadon Sancho has not travelled with Borussia Dortmund for German Super Cup final

By Simon Lloyd

Mason Greenwood remanded in custody on attempted rape charge

Football

Mason Greenwood remanded in custody on attempted rape charge

By Callum Boyle

Joe Cole wants to ‘educate’ people who criticise Mason Mount

Chelsea

Joe Cole wants to ‘educate’ people who criticise Mason Mount

By Daniel Brown

Man launches petition to move leap day from February 29 to June 31

Man launches petition to move leap day from February 29 to June 31

By Nina McLaughlin

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

Al Hilal

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

By Callum Boyle

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

Breaking Bad

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

Darts

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

By Callum Boyle

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By Kieran Galpin

MORE FROM JOE

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham tipped for Bafta wins after Covid drama

BAFTA

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham tipped for Bafta wins after Covid drama

By Charlie Herbert

Car button de-ices windscreen in seconds – but many drivers had no clue about it

car

Car button de-ices windscreen in seconds – but many drivers had no clue about it

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool fan Macauley Negus found after being reported missing in Madrid

Champions League final

Liverpool fan Macauley Negus found after being reported missing in Madrid

By Simon Lloyd

Americans are appalled at what Brits call Chinese food

Americans

Americans are appalled at what Brits call Chinese food

By Jack Peat

Team attempts ‘Balotelli selfie’ celebration, immediately regrets decision

Football

Team attempts ‘Balotelli selfie’ celebration, immediately regrets decision

By Wayne Farry

Man thrown out of Liverpool newsagent for trying to haggle down the price of a Kinder Egg

feature-sensitive

Man thrown out of Liverpool newsagent for trying to haggle down the price of a Kinder Egg

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories