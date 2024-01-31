Search icon

31st Jan 2024

Jose Mourinho eyes up sensational return to Man United

Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho has reportedly got his eyes fixed on a sensational return to Manchester United.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, sources close to Mourinho say he has “unfinished business” at Old Trafford and has “made it his mission” to return should the opportunity come about.

Mourinho is also rumoured to be excited by the new INEOS regime at the club, who hold a 25 per cent stake and control all of the footballing elements of the Premier League outfit.

“His ambition is to return to United,” said the source. “He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time and he had made it his mission to go back.”

Mourinho return unlikely

The former Chelsea boss was appointed as United boss in 2016, replacing Louis van Gaal and was initially quite successful. In his first season in charge, Mourinho won the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

He then guided the Red Devils to a second placed finish the following season but was dismissed halfway through his third campaign after defeat to Liverpool.

Despite his rocky ending, Mourinho was still widely-backed by match going supporters however any imminent return would be unlikely, with the board instilling their trust in Erik ten Hag.

Jose Mourinho Man United

Mourinho keen for quick return to management

Mourinho seems keen to return to the dugout after being sacked by Roma earlier this month.

The Serie A side dismissed the Portuguese coach following a dismal run of form that saw them sit ninth in the league, despite once again, having the backing of the support.

In his time at Roma, the 61-year-old delivered the club their first major piece of silverware when they won the inaugural UEFA Conference League. He also became the first manager to have won all three European trophies.

A year later he almost won them the Europa League, only to lose on penalties to Sevilla.

Al Shabab had reportedly made an offer to Mourinho to bring him to the Saudi Pro League but talks between the two haven’t progressed and it seems the ex-Spurs man is waiting for another crack at a job in Europe.

