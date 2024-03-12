How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

The Premier League is very close

For the first time in a long time, we have a genuine title race on our hands.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in the hunt for the illustrious crown and are in line to make it an end-of-season spectacle.

With 10 games to go its the Gunners currently top of the pile, but they are only ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and Man City are just a point behind.

Although unlikely, there is the possibility that all three sides could finish on the same number of points, goal difference and goals scored.

Thankfully, there’s precautions in place.

How is it decided?

In the event of all three teams being tied on the same number of points, the Premier League champion will be determined based on the head-to-head records between the three sides.

Man City are still due to play Arsenal but as it stands it would be Mikel Arteta’s side who would be crowned champions after beating both of their title rivals already this season.

Liverpool meanwhile have two home draws against the other sides, as well as a draw against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad.

One thing that could flip the entire title race on its head is that Spurs have to play all three sides.

In the past Spurs have proven to be a thorn in Man City’s side and beat them in the league earlier this season and Ange Postecoglou’s side are more than capable of stopping them from winning a sixth title in seven years.

A north London derby is never easy to contend with either while Liverpool will be out for revenge after controversially having a goal ruled out for offside in their previous game.

