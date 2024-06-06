Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

Southgate was initially meant to name it on Saturday

Gareth Southgate has officially confirmed his final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Southgate was initially meant to submit his final list of players to UEFA by midnight on Friday before publicly releasing on Saturday however several reports have already confirmed the names that will no longer travel to Germany.

James Maddison was the first of the names to be revealed late Thursday night before Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah were confirmed as the next casualties earlier today.

The two biggest omissions from Southgate are Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

Grealish struggled with injuries and form in a stop-start season for the Premier League champions while Maguire has been struggling with a calf injury and won’t recover in time to feature.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are the final two players to be cut from the squad.

It means the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen will all be included in the final squad for a senior major tournament for the first time in their career.

Crystal Palace will also have more representatives than any other team in the Three Lions squad with four names (Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eye).

England’s final 26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson.

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Gomez, Stones, Dunk, Guehi, Konsa, Shaw.

Midfielders: Rice, Mainoo, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Wharton, Bellingham, Eze.

Forwards: Saka, Bowen, Foden, Palmer, Gordon, Watkins, Kane, Toney.

