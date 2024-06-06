Search icon

Football

06th Jun 2024

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

Callum Boyle

England Euro 2024

Southgate was initially meant to name it on Saturday

Gareth Southgate has officially confirmed his final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Southgate was initially meant to submit his final list of players to UEFA by midnight on Friday before publicly releasing on Saturday however several reports have already confirmed the names that will no longer travel to Germany.

James Maddison was the first of the names to be revealed late Thursday night before Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah were confirmed as the next casualties earlier today.

The two biggest omissions from Southgate are Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

Grealish struggled with injuries and form in a stop-start season for the Premier League champions while Maguire has been struggling with a calf injury and won’t recover in time to feature.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are the final two players to be cut from the squad.

It means the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen will all be included in the final squad for a senior major tournament for the first time in their career.

Crystal Palace will also have more representatives than any other team in the Three Lions squad with four names (Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eye).

England’s final 26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson.

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Gomez, Stones, Dunk, Guehi, Konsa, Shaw.

Midfielders: Rice, Mainoo, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Wharton, Bellingham, Eze.

Forwards: Saka, Bowen, Foden, Palmer, Gordon, Watkins, Kane, Toney.

Related links:

Topics:

England (football),Football,Gareth Southgate,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

England (football)

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

By Callum Boyle

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

England (football)

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Football

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

England (football)

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

England (football)

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

People have only just discovered hidden detail on England badge 

England (football)

People have only just discovered hidden detail on England badge 

By Callum Boyle

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

ex-boyfriend

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

By Ryan Price

Jarrad Branthwaite final player axed by Gareth Southgate as England 26-man squad confirmed

Jarrad Branthwaite final player axed by Gareth Southgate as England 26-man squad confirmed

By Jacob Entwistle

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

England (football)

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

England (football)

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

Load more stories