Search icon

Football

06th Jun 2024

Fans notice James Maddison’s social media activity moments after England squad cut

Callum Boyle

James Maddison

Maddison is one of those who won’t be going to Euro 2024

James Maddison’s social media activity has caused quite the stir following his omission from Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Maddison would be one the seven players cut from the preliminary 33-man squad as Southgate whittles down his options for Germany.

Maddison came on as a second half substitute in Monday’s win against Bosnia & Herzegovina and had a tale of two halves when it came to his debut season at Spurs.

After making an electrifying start to life in north London the second half was hampered by numerous injuries which also resulted in a downturn in form.

Maddison’s social media activity has got people talking

Following the reports about his cut from the squad the 27-year-old then spun the rumour mill even faster as fans noticed that he had removed England from his social media account.

Reacting to the change, one person commented: “Never seen a player suit Spurs more than him.

“Honestly, I love Maddison, but he tends to act out whenever something doesn’t go his way,” said a second.

A third claimed: “Didn’t deserve to go.

“Not a good sign. All that shows to me is he is likely to do similar when something inevitably goes wrong at Tottenham,” replied a fourth.

Another said: “Not even being biased but he’s been poor for 6 months/ injured did he really expect to go.

“Tbh I love Maddison but he’s always come across as the baby to throw all of his toys out the pram if something doesn’t go his way,” a sixth person said.

Southgate set to pick final 26

Tomorrow (June 7) is the deadline for Southgate to confirm his 26-man squad for Euro 2024. 

His final squad will then be officially announced on Saturday, following England’s final warm-up game against Iceland tomorrow evening at Wembley. 

Southgate has been handed an injury boost ahead of naming his final squad though, with left-back Luke Shaw returning to training this week.

Euro 2024 gets underway on June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening game, with England’s first game taking place on Sunday night when they face Serbia.

Related links:

Topics:

England (football),euro 2024,Football,James Maddison,Sport,Spurs

RELATED ARTICLES

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

England (football)

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Football

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

By Callum Boyle

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

England (football)

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

England (football)

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

People have only just discovered hidden detail on England badge 

England (football)

People have only just discovered hidden detail on England badge 

By Callum Boyle

People are only just realising why the England badge has Three Lions on it 

England (football)

People are only just realising why the England badge has Three Lions on it 

By Callum Boyle

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

By Jacob Entwistle

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

England (football)

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

England (football)

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

celebrity

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

By Ryan Price

Jude Bellingham could be ruled out of action for three months

Jude Bellingham could be ruled out of action for three months

By Jacob Entwistle

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

BBC

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories