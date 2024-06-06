Fans notice James Maddison’s social media activity moments after England squad cut

Maddison is one of those who won’t be going to Euro 2024

James Maddison’s social media activity has caused quite the stir following his omission from Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Maddison would be one the seven players cut from the preliminary 33-man squad as Southgate whittles down his options for Germany.

Maddison came on as a second half substitute in Monday’s win against Bosnia & Herzegovina and had a tale of two halves when it came to his debut season at Spurs.

After making an electrifying start to life in north London the second half was hampered by numerous injuries which also resulted in a downturn in form.

Maddison’s social media activity has got people talking

Following the reports about his cut from the squad the 27-year-old then spun the rumour mill even faster as fans noticed that he had removed England from his social media account.

Already removed England from his bio, he’s fuming understandably pic.twitter.com/2tl6WABhFY — alfie 🇦🇺 (@xAlfieTHFC) June 5, 2024

Reacting to the change, one person commented: “Never seen a player suit Spurs more than him.

“Honestly, I love Maddison, but he tends to act out whenever something doesn’t go his way,” said a second.

A third claimed: “Didn’t deserve to go.

“Not a good sign. All that shows to me is he is likely to do similar when something inevitably goes wrong at Tottenham,” replied a fourth.

Another said: “Not even being biased but he’s been poor for 6 months/ injured did he really expect to go.

“Tbh I love Maddison but he’s always come across as the baby to throw all of his toys out the pram if something doesn’t go his way,” a sixth person said.

Southgate set to pick final 26

Tomorrow (June 7) is the deadline for Southgate to confirm his 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

His final squad will then be officially announced on Saturday, following England’s final warm-up game against Iceland tomorrow evening at Wembley.

Southgate has been handed an injury boost ahead of naming his final squad though, with left-back Luke Shaw returning to training this week.

Euro 2024 gets underway on June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening game, with England’s first game taking place on Sunday night when they face Serbia.

