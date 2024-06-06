Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Wow

Neal Maupay has continued to live up to his role as chief shithouser after reacting to James Maddison’s omission from the England squad.

Maddison is one of the three definite players to have been cut from Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Maupay and Maddison have both been embroiled in some friendly trolling after the Brentford striker copied his celebration after scoring at Spurs before Maddison then retaliated back.

Now, in the latest tale of the feud, Maupay chose violence yet again and posted a picture of himself holding three darts in front of a dart board with a wry smile.

Maddison acknowledges downturn in form

After making an electrifying start to life in north London the second half was hampered by numerous injuries which also resulted in a downturn in form.

And despite coming on as a second half substitute in Monday’s win against Bosnia & Herzegovina, it still wasn’t enough to secure a spot on the plane to Germany.

Reacting to the decision not to take him, Maddison said on social media: “Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make.

“I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt.

“Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.”

