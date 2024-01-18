Search icon

Football

18th Jan 2024

Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool’s players used to try sway award votes

Patrick McCarry

Carragher

How very organised of them.

The advent of The FIFA Best Awards, earlier this week, caused some chagrin when Lionel Messi won the top men’s prize ahead of goal glutton, Erling Haaland. It also led to an interesting observation from Jamie Carragher.

The former Liverpool and England defender debated awards – how fair or unfair many are, voting processes, and how much (or little) they mean to players – on the latest episode of Stick To Football. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane claimed to be indifferent to personal footballing accolades, yet is still sore that only two teammates were in attendance when he was named PFA Player of the Year, back in 2000.

The chat, which also included Jill Scott, Gary Neville and Ian Wright, circled around to how much awards are discussed, and plotted around, in senior squads [chat starts at 26:15 in clip below].

Wright said he often voted for players, when nominations were being sought, on how they performed when they played against his teams. Carragher commented:

“Did [the votes] ever get political, when you were doing it? I’d get the forms and whack them out, and if we thought that someone had a decent chance at winning – say Stevie [Gerrard] or [Fernando] Torres – Player of the Year, we’d be like, ‘Well no-one can vote for his rival’. I’d make sure of it.”

“That’s childish,” a smiling Keane chided.”Very immature!”

“Disgraceful,” added Wright.

During his time with Liverpool ‘s senior squad, 1996 to 2013, Steven Gerrard was the only teammate of Carragher to win the PFA Player of the Year award. That same season, 2005/06, was the one and only team Carragher was voted on to the PFA Team of the Year, an honour Gerrard had eight times.

The season after he retired [2013/14], Luis Suarez picked up the award. In recent years, Mo Salah [twice] and Virgil Van Dijk have been named PFA Player of the Year.

Jamie Carragher

Ian Wright did add that he would also base his final votes on what other bits of the top players he had caught on TV. Roy Keane, meanwhile, was still hung up on Jamie Carragher and the Liverpool lads possibly snubbing Manchester United players for award votes.

Gary Neville then turned the chat to frontrunners for the 2023/24 PFA Player of the Year accolade.

CARRAGHER – Trent Alexander-Arnold or Bernardo Silva
WRIGHT – Trent Alexander-Arnold
NEVILLE – Son Heung-min
SCOTT – Declan Rice

There are still 17 or 18 [depending on the sides] games to be played in the Premier League season but nomination and voting ballots often go out before the final raft of matches, so a winner can be decided before players jet off on the summer breaks.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Fighter dubbed ‘toughest white guy on the planet’ by Mike Tyson calls out John Fury

Boxing

Fighter dubbed ‘toughest white guy on the planet’ by Mike Tyson calls out John Fury

By Lee Costello

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

By Callum Boyle

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Football

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

World Cup 2022 Day 21: All the major action and talking points

England

World Cup 2022 Day 21: All the major action and talking points

By Patrick McCarry

Manchester United reportedly set to beat Real Madrid to Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng

Manchester United reportedly set to beat Real Madrid to Jerome Boateng

By Simon Lloyd

Liverpool fans let off fireworks outside Barcelona team hotel ahead of Champions League clash

Barcelona

Liverpool fans let off fireworks outside Barcelona team hotel ahead of Champions League clash

By Wayne Farry

Roy Keane takes aim at Marcus Rashford for ‘smiling’ before game even starts

Football

Roy Keane takes aim at Marcus Rashford for ‘smiling’ before game even starts

By Daniel Brown

Wilfried Zaha contemplating international future with Ivory Coast because of “homesickness”

Football

Wilfried Zaha contemplating international future with Ivory Coast because of “homesickness”

By Daniel Brown

Solskjaer gamble on Harry Maguire backfires in most horrendous way

Football

Solskjaer gamble on Harry Maguire backfires in most horrendous way

By Patrick McCarry

“Can’t believe how bad he is” – Roy Keane disagrees with Carragher and Wright’s Player of the Year so far

“Can’t believe how bad he is” – Roy Keane disagrees with Carragher and Wright’s Player of the Year so far

By Lee Costello

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

By Nina McLaughlin

Jim Carrey says there’s one film he regrets making

Jim Carrey says there’s one film he regrets making

By Ryan Grace

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Lottery

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

By Callum Boyle

Unknown dangers behind drinking bottled water as warning issued to those who do

Bottled water

Unknown dangers behind drinking bottled water as warning issued to those who do

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Premier League clubs promote #LightTheDarkness on Holocaust Memorial Day

Football

Premier League clubs promote #LightTheDarkness on Holocaust Memorial Day

By Wayne Farry

Man Utd charged by UEFA following Champions League win against Villarreal

Champions League

Man Utd charged by UEFA following Champions League win against Villarreal

By Daniel Brown

Katy Perry managed to annoy a lot of Scottish people at Glastonbury

Glastonbury

Katy Perry managed to annoy a lot of Scottish people at Glastonbury

By Wil Jones

VIDEO: Dana White all but confirms that Conor McGregor will fight on UFC 200 card

Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Dana White all but confirms that Conor McGregor will fight on UFC 200 card

By Darragh Murphy

Report: Falcao will not be a Manchester United player next season

feature-homepage

Report: Falcao will not be a Manchester United player next season

By Nooruddean Choudry

Is this the most loyal away fan ever? (Pic)

Azerbaijan

Is this the most loyal away fan ever? (Pic)

By Tom Victor

Load more stories