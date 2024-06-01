Search icon

01st Jun 2024

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

Charlie Herbert

ronaldo in tears

It’s a second season without major silverware for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was inconsolable after his Al-Nassr side lost the Saudi Cup final.

Al-Nassr lost 5-4 on penalties to Al-Hilal in the King’s Cup final at the end of a game that finished 1-1 after extra time.

The defeat meant that Ronaldo ended a second successive without major silverware with Al-Nassr, and has still not won a major trophy at the club since joining in December 2022.

After the cup final defeat on Friday night, the Portuguese striker collapsed to the turf in tears, and had to be consoled by his teammates.

Eventually composing himself enough to collect his runners-up medal, he was then taunted by rival fans who chanted ‘Lionel Messi’ from the stands.

Although it was a record-breaking individual season for him, having scored a league record 35 goals this season, Ronaldo once again ends the season without a major trophy at the Saudi club.

The only trophy Ronaldo has won at Al-Nassr is the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a regional competition held in lower regard than domestic and continental tournaments.

It’s the second time this season that Al-Hilal have denied Al-Nassr major silverware, finishing 14 points clear of them in the league.

It was a ill-tempered affair between the two sides, with three red cards dished out during the match.

Aleksandar Mitrovic headed Al-Hilal ahead seven minutes into the game, with Al-Nassr then having goalkeeper David Ospina sent off early in the second half after he handled the ball outside the area.

Al-Hilal was also reduced to 10 men after 86 minutes when Ali Al-Bulaihi was red-carded for an apparent headbutt on Sami Al-Najei, and just seconds later, Ayman Yahya headed Al-Nassr level.

Al-Hilal had another defender sent off in the 91st minute after former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly received a second yellow card.

And after a goalless extra time period, it was penalty heartbreak for Ronaldo, as Hilal won their 11th King’s Cup.

