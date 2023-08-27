Gary Lineker divides opinion with Virgil van Dijk red card verdict

Van Dijk was shown a straight red card at St James’ Park

Gary Lineker divided opinions on social media after he gave his verdict on Virgil van Dijk’s straight red card.

Van Dijk was given an instant dismissal at St James’ Park on Sunday after he was adjudged to have clipped Newcastle Untied forward, Aleksander Isak.

The Liverpool captain and his manager Jurgen Klopp were both stunned at referee John Brook’s decision to send him off and after a quick VAR check, Brooks was told to stick with his decision.

Three minutes of madness at St James' Park pic.twitter.com/keUSOvIDTU — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 27, 2023

Many felt that the call to send the Dutchman off was the right one however Match of the Day host Lineker felt that the defender was unfortunate to be given his marching orders.

He tweeted: “Might not be the general consensus but that looked like a very harsh red card to me.@VirgilvDijk clearly got the ball. Maybe my eyes are getting worse in my old age.”

Might not be the general consensus but that looked like a very harsh red card to me. @VirgilvDijk clearly got the ball. Maybe my eyes are getting worse in my old age. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2023

While there were many who disagreed, some also felt that Lineker was right and that the red should’ve been overturned.

Just three minutes earlier, former Everton winger Anthony Gordon had given the hosts the lead after he capitalised on Trent Alexander Arnold’s sloppy mistake.

Think Anthony Gordon will have enjoyed that one… pic.twitter.com/BEMMlkSRmv — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 27, 2023

Alexander-Arnold was also at the centre of a controversial moment early into the first half after he was given a yellow card for throwing the ball away. He then almost picked up a second booking after fouling Gordon but despite the protests of Newcastle’s players, staff and fans, the England international was given nothing more than a warning.

