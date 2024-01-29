David De Gea closing in on return to football

De Gea is finally set to return to action

David De Gea is closing in on a return to football after almost half a season out of action.

De Gea left Manchester United after 12 years at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and has been without a club since.

The Spaniard has been linked with several clubs – and was even linked with a return to Old Trafford – but now the 33-year-old seems to have found his next destination.

According to the Daily Mail, he is set to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.

In the past, De Gea has allegedly turned down huge sums of money to join fellow Saudi Pro League clubs, most notably Al Nassr, in favour of staying in Europe but has now appeared to change his mind.

As well as De Gea, Al Shabab are also looking to sign Ivan Rakitic and Miguel Almiron this January window.

Rakitic was left out of Sevilla’s recent match day squad and is set to have a medical before completing his move this week.

Newcastle meanwhile are willing to sell Almiron as they look to move on players before buying in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Hakim Ziyech is another player they may also try to sign this winter. Ziyech is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Chelsea.

