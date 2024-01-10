Search icon

10th Jan 2024

Gerard Pique to make surprise return to football

Callum Boyle

Gerard Pique

Pique retired just over a year ago

Gerard Pique has announced a surprise return to football, 14 months after retiring.

Pique opted to hang up his boots in November 2022 – playing one match before walking away from the sport for good.

However the 36-year-old has touted the possibility of a return to football in some capacity.

The former defender posted on social media: “It’s a new year and after thinking carefully I have decided to return to football.  

“I miss it a lot. This time it won’t be as a player. It will be as a coach. I’ll share more details at the end of the week.”

His announcement has instantly lead to people believing that he will join up to be part of Xavi’s coaching staff at Barcelona.

In his initial retirement speech, Pique vowed Barça faithful would return to the club one day.

He said: “In life, when you get older, you realise that sometimes to love is to let go.

“I’m convinced that I’ll be here again in the future. I love Barca. That’s why I consider it’s the right moment to go.

“This is not a goodbye. I was born here, I’ll die here.”

Since retiring from football Pique has been running seven-a-side Kings League in Barcelona – where he could also have a coaching role.

During his playing days the defensive stalwart won 30 pieces of silverware at the Catalan giants, including nine LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies. 

He also won the World Cup (2010) and European Championship (2012) with Spain.

