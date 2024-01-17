Jose Mourinho leaves Roma training ground in tears after sacking

Mourinho was sacked by Roma on Tuesday

Jose Mourinho was spotted leaving the Roma training ground in tears after confirmation of his sacking.

Mourinho was dismissed by the club on Tuesday after a successful period at the Giallorossi in which he won the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy in the 2021-2022 season before reaching the Europa League final the following season.

But despite the impressive work on the European stage, performances domestically weren’t as up to scratch and his sacking came after back-to-back losses, including a 1-0 defeat to rivals Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

Daniele De Rossi has been appointed in his place until the end of the season, with Roma stating that “immediate change” was needed to get the club back on track.

Video footage on social media via Sky Sports revealed the Special One leaving the Serie A side’s training ground in tears as fans gave him a fond farewell.

A teary-eyed Jose Mourinho is given a farewell by the Roma fans as he leaves the club's training ground having been sacked by the club 😢 pic.twitter.com/xOHSk83haE — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2024

The former Chelsea boss also posted an emotional video to Instagram documenting some of his best moments at Roma, featuring the backing track of Andrea Bocelli.

“Sweat, blood, tears, joy, sadness, love, brothers, history, heart, eternity,” he captioned the post.

Roma fans had plenty of praise for their former manager in the comments.

“Forever one of our own. Eternally grateful Mister,” said one.

Another commented: “I love you mister we will always be your family, you didn’t deserve all of this. Thank you for life always by the Romanists side.

“Mister not even when my ex left me I was so hurt,” added a third.

