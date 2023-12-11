Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

Ahmedhodzic was the only one of the 20 captains not to do so

Anel Ahmedhodzic became the first player in seven years not to wear the rainbow armband.

The defender was given the armband in Sheffield United’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in midweek – the first game of Chris Wilder’s second spell in charge of the Blades.

All 20 Premier League captains are required to wear the armband that features the traditional colours of the pride flag in matches specifically allocated for the Rainbow Laces campaign.

A statement on the league’s website said: “Our clubs will come together between 2-7 December to celebrate Stonewall’s 2023/24 Rainbow Laces campaign and show support for all LGBT people in football and beyond.”

Asked if there was a reason behind the Bosnian international’s decision to not wear the armband, Wilder admitted he was unaware that he hadn’t followed the league’s protocol.

He said: “I didn’t know.

“It’s not a club decision or a personal decision. I just didn’t know he did that.”

Sheffield United picked up just their second win of the season on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Brentford.

Manchester City loanee James McAtee scored a beautiful curling effort from outside the box to secure a crucial three points.

They will aim for back-to-back victories this weekend when they face Chelsea.

