Fans think Cristiano Ronaldo tried to claim teammates’ goal was offside

Al Nassr scored two goals in stoppage time as they beat Dubai based club Shabab Al Ahli in the Asian Champions League play-off round.

Anderson Talisca opened the scoring with 11 minutes on the clock but the Saudi side soon found themselves 2-1 down.

With little time left, Sultan Al Ghannam scored an 88th minute equaliser before stoppage time strikes from Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic ensured they would win 4-2.

Fans noticed however that during Talisca’s late winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have his hand up in the air and some people believe that he was trying to claim that the goal was offside.

One user wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo Asking for offside after Talisca’s goal. WTF.”

A second posted: “Unbelievable man. He feel jealous of his own teammates scoring match winner.”

Another said: “Ronaldo was not even happy for his teammate’s goal. Instead, he is appealing for an offside. This guy is unreal.

“Ah no way he is actually claiming offside after his teammate scored lol,” said a fourth.

Ronaldo was also caught in a verbal exchange with the referee for failing to award him a penalty during the game and appeared to shout “wake up” before then screaming “f***ing hell”.

