Erik ten Hag tells Fulham to apologise for TikTok video

‘It’s not right’

Erik ten Hag has said Fulham should apologise for a TikTok they posted mocking Bruno Fernandes.

The video posted this week shows the United midfielder go down holding his leg after taking a shot on goal and being tackled by Fulham’s Sasa Lukic.

No free kick was awarded and the Portuguese player eventually gets up and carries on.

With jaunty music that has become a meme on the app, the clip is captioned sarcastically: “So glad he’s ok…”

The TikTok left Ten Hag furious though, and in a press conference on Thursday the United manager said Fulham should apologise for the “totally out of order” video.

He said: “It is not right. Totally out of order and wrong. They should apologise for this.”

The Dutchman went on to suggest that players were “targeting” Fernandes and said referees should protect him.

🗣️ "It's totally out of order and they were wrong"



Erik ten Hag says Fulham should apologise for a TikTok video poking fun at Bruno Fernandes during their win against Man Utd 🗯️ pic.twitter.com/4cfeZX2rzD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 29, 2024

He said: “I thought it was definitely a foul on Saturday. It was misjudged from media, social media, to blame him for it. Referees should protect him.

“He’s a very passionate football player. A very creative football player. He’s created the most in the Premier League.

“Opponents are targeting him, especially after Saturday. I feel referees should protect him. They had a chance from the start of the game, it was so obvious.”

Earlier this week, Ten Hag said accusations of playacting towards Fernandes are “pathetic.”

