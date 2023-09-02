Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen filmed celebrating after rejecting Burnley move

Maatsen spent last season on loan at the Clarets

Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen confirmed his love for the club after he was filmed celebrating after he turned down a move to Burnley.

Maatsen spent last season on loan at the Clarets and became a fan favourite as he lifted the SkyBet Championship title as Vincent Kompany’s side returned to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It appeared that he would be returning to Turf Moor on a permanent basis on deadline day after Chelsea had agreed a loan deal with an obligation to buy for £31.5m.

But despite agreeing the deal, the Dutchman seemed keen to remain at Stamford Bridge and was filmed sitting on a sofa watching Sky Sports News when the news of the deal broke.

His friend then filmed him saying: “I’m still here, up the Blues!”

Ian Maatsen was recorded on Snapchat saying ‘Up the Blues, I’m still here’ whilst Sky sport is saying hest off to Burnley. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nZNMbVYXQn — CFCDatro (@CFCDatro) September 2, 2023

As for the remainder of Chelsea’s deadline day it was much quieter than the rest of their window as Cole Palmer joined the club in what was the one addition of the day.

Palmer joined from Treble winners Manchester City for a reported fee of £45m and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said that fans can expect him to play an important role at the club.

Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah were linked with moves away to Tottenham and Bayern Munich but neither of those moves materialised and both will remain in west London until January at least.

