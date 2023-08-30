Chelsea Supporters’ Trust accuse club of ‘penny-pinching’

Chelsea recently confirmed that they would no longer subsidise away travel

Chelsea’s Supporters’ Trust have released a statement criticising the club for the “appalling decision” to stop subsiding away travel for domestic games.

On Tuesday, the two-time European champions confirmed that £10 coach subsidy for away games would be removed going forward, prompting a furious response from their fans.

One line posted on social media said: “Breaking the British transfer record twice in a year is fine, but a £10 subsidised coach is where Chelsea draws the line.”

Since Todd Boehly became the club’s co-owner in May 2022, Chelsea have spent over £900m across three transfer windows. Moises Caicedo joined this summer for £115m – six months after Enzo Fernandez arrived for £106m.

A statement from the CST accused the club in a statement posted to social media.

They said: “It appears that during a cost-of-living crisis, Chelsea FC are happy to increase the financial burden on many supporters by penny-pinching.

“The appalling decision will force those who rely on the service to pay significantly more to travel to away fixtures.

“Despite representations from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust and coach users, Chelsea Football Club has unfortunately decided that maintaining the £10 subsidy is not ‘financially sustainable’.

“It is important to note that this decision was made in the same year that the club broke the transfer record twice. It is widely rumoured that the coach subsidy budget was approximately £250k.”

Additionally they added that they had met with club officials before the start of the season after catching wind about the possible removal of the subsidy offer however despite voicing their concerns, the club opted to go ahead with removing the offer.

Related links: