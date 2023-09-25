Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

Kane will have to wait a bit longer for his first Bayern hat trick

Harry Kane scored his first hat trick for Bayern Munich at the weekend – or so he thought he did.

Kane starred in the Bundesliga champions’ 7-0 thrashing of VFL Bochum this weekend, scoring three and assisting two in a world class performance.

The England captain scored Bayern’s second in the first half, after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring, and his other two after break with goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Leroy Sane making it 4-0 before half time while youngster Mathys Tel netted in-between Kane’s two second half goals.

Harry Kane scored his first hat-trick for Bayern Munich ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzLex6pc9e — GOAL (@goal) September 24, 2023

In England, and most other countries, Kane would’ve officially been awarded the title of scoring his first hat trick, but, it’s not quite the same in Germany.

Bundesliga rules dictate that in order to officially score your first hat trick, you must score all three goals consecutively in the same half.

Because Kane scored once in the first 45 and twice in the second, as well as having players score in-between his strikes, it does not count.

What more does bro need to do for a 10? 😭



Harry Kane picked up his first Bundesliga hat-trick today and got two assists to go along with it as Bayern THUMP Bochum 7-0 🔥



That's 7 goals and 3 assists in 5 games for Harry Kane 👏 pic.twitter.com/901ZcTONML — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 23, 2023

A previous example is Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund debut in 2020 as he scored three goals in a 5-3 win over Augsburg. Haaland scored all three in the second half but because Jadon Sancho scored in-between, the hat trick wasn’t awarded.

