Football

25th Sep 2023

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

Callum Boyle

Harry Kane hat trick

Kane will have to wait a bit longer for his first Bayern hat trick

Harry Kane scored his first hat trick for Bayern Munich at the weekend – or so he thought he did.

Kane starred in the Bundesliga champions’ 7-0 thrashing of VFL Bochum this weekend, scoring three and assisting two in a world class performance.

The England captain scored Bayern’s second in the first half, after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring, and his other two after break with goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Leroy Sane making it 4-0 before half time while youngster Mathys Tel netted in-between Kane’s two second half goals.

In England, and most other countries, Kane would’ve officially been awarded the title of scoring his first hat trick, but, it’s not quite the same in Germany.

Bundesliga rules dictate that in order to officially score your first hat trick, you must score all three goals consecutively in the same half.

Because Kane scored once in the first 45 and twice in the second, as well as having players score in-between his strikes, it does not count.

A previous example is Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund debut in 2020 as he scored three goals in a 5-3 win over Augsburg. Haaland scored all three in the second half but because Jadon Sancho scored in-between, the hat trick wasn’t awarded.

