FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

The FA want to impose a strict punishment on Paqueta

The Football Association want to issue a lifetime ban from football to Lucas Paqueta following new details of the allegations against him that have emerged.

Paqueta was charged with alleged breaches of rules E5 and F3 – having been accused of deliberately getting booked.

There are four separate games in which he has been accused of spot fixing after receiving yellow cards against Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Leeds and Leicester City.

A betting authority, later revealed to be West Ham’s shirt sponsor Betway, then found that an unusual number of bets were placed in his birth place of Paqueta Island, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Paqueta has maintained that he is innocent however a report from The Sun has claimed that the FA want to ban Paqueta for life. They allegedly believe the Brazil international’s alleged offences are more serious than the incidents involving Kynan Isaac and Bradley Wood, who were banned for 10 and six years’ for purposely getting booked in an FA Cup tie.

It’s claimed that around sixty bets were placed on yellow cards, with the lowest at £7 and the highest standing at £400.

The total winnings came in at £100,000. Paqueta did not place any bets but is accused of getting cautioned to his friends could benefit financially.

Any final process is still a long way from being completed as the FA continue to gather all the information from Brazil while Paqueta and his lawyers have been given more time to lodge an official response to the charges.

As a result of the ongoing alleged charges, Paqueta’s move to Manchester City broke down.

