Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

Barcelona have reportedly slapped an €85 million price tag on Frenkie de Jong amid rumours that the Dutch midfielder may be set for pastures anew…

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo have it that, amidst their financial difficulties, Barcelona have placed a €85 million price tag on the 26-year-old midfielder.

The former Ajax man joined Barcelona in 2019 and was subsequently the subject of something of a transfer treasure hunt in 2022, with Premier League Clubs Chelsea and Manchester United having chased hard for his signature.

De Jong turned down all-comers back then in favour of staying with his ‘dream club’ but is now thought to be more open to a move to the Premier League. Tottenham are also said to be interested this time around, and are reported to have submitted a €60m bid for de Jong in recent days.

Speaking about his future with Dutch media outlet NOS, De Jong didn’t dismiss the prospect of a move away. He said: “Possibly. But I’m very satisfied at Barca. It’s always difficult to say. For now I feel good here.

“I am in the club where I always wanted to be, where I dreamed.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s admiration of de Jong is widely known, having managed him for three years at Ajax.

De Jong was the star of that Ajax team, which made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019. Ever since, Ten Hag has always spoken of his compatriot in glowing terms.

“It was a pleasure working with him. He would strengthen any squad in the world. He’s got unique quality,” said the manager last year.

De Jong made 206 appearances for the Catalans so far, scoring 16 goals, registering 21 assists and lifting three major trophies, including one LaLiga title. He will have two years left on his contract with the club at the end of the summer.

