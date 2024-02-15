Search icon

Football

15th Feb 2024

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

Callum Boyle

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have reportedly slapped an €85 million price tag on Frenkie de Jong amid rumours that the Dutch midfielder may be set for pastures anew…

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo have it that, amidst their financial difficulties, Barcelona have placed a €85 million price tag on the 26-year-old midfielder.

The former Ajax man joined Barcelona in 2019 and was subsequently the subject of something of a transfer treasure hunt in 2022, with Premier League Clubs Chelsea and Manchester United having chased hard for his signature.

De Jong turned down all-comers back then in favour of staying with his ‘dream club’ but is now thought to be more open to a move to the Premier League. Tottenham are also said to be interested this time around, and are reported to have submitted a €60m bid for de Jong in recent days.

Speaking about his future with Dutch media outlet NOS, De Jong didn’t dismiss the prospect of a move away. He said: “Possibly. But I’m very satisfied at Barca. It’s always difficult to say. For now I feel good here.

“I am in the club where I always wanted to be, where I dreamed.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s admiration of de Jong is widely known, having managed him for three years at Ajax.

De Jong was the star of that Ajax team, which made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019. Ever since, Ten Hag has always spoken of his compatriot in glowing terms.

“It was a pleasure working with him. He would strengthen any squad in the world. He’s got unique quality,” said the manager last year.

De Jong made 206 appearances for the Catalans so far, scoring 16 goals, registering 21 assists and lifting three major trophies, including one LaLiga title. He will have two years left on his contract with the club at the end of the summer.

Related links:

Topics:

Barcelona,Football,Frenkie De Jong,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

England (football)

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

By Callum Boyle

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

Bukayo Saka

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

By Callum Boyle

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

Sport

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

By Callum Boyle

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

Football

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

Boxing

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

By Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

Football

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

By Callum Boyle

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

Gaming

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

By Callum Boyle

Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

By Simon Kelly

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

By Simon Kelly

‘My wife put our baby up for adoption because she’s not a good fit for the family’

‘My wife put our baby up for adoption because she’s not a good fit for the family’

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

Drinking

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

By Charlie Herbert

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

By Joseph Loftus

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

lake superior

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

By Charlie Herbert

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

By Callum Boyle

Man sends brilliant response to boss who tried to cancel his holiday

annual leave

Man sends brilliant response to boss who tried to cancel his holiday

By Charlie Herbert

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

Football

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories