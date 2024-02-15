Search icon

15th Feb 2024

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

Callum Boyle

Former Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves has called for Manchester City to face the harshest punishment if found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

City are currently under investigation over 115 alleged breaches, which the club have denied.

Earlier this season, Everton were deducted 10 points by the Premier League after also being found guilty of breaching FFP rules and are facing the possibility of another one later this year alongside Nottingham Forest, who were also charged.

Impatience is growing among supporters of other clubs, who are demanding Man City face punishment but as Shreeves pointed out, the cases surrounding Everton and City.

“You can’t compare the two directly and Everton were in dialogue with the Premier League all the way through their process,” he told Lucky Block.

“I think with Manchester City, it will come to court but not for two years at least. It’s a long, a long, long way down the road. I don’t see that the Premier League would have any other option [than to relegate City if they are found guilty].

“They’ve set a precedent with Everton with those points deductions. They primarily pushed for a 12-point deduction. So it has to be a possibility, it has to be.”

What else could happen to Man City?

Along with potential relegation, other punishments City could face range from a points deduction to having their Premier League titles voided.

According to reports, Man City’s hearing will take place in late autumn of 2024, but a verdict is not expected until the summer of 2025

If there is a need for an appeals process, the final outcome may not be known for quite some time.

Pep Guardiola’s contract as the club’s head coach is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

