Search icon

Football

01st Oct 2023

Aston Villa women’s team wear ‘wet-look’ kit despite concerns

Callum Boyle

Aston Villa

Some of the players were ‘dreading’ the idea of wearing the kit

Aston Villa’s Women’s team began their Women’s Super League campaign by wearing their Castore-made kit, despite concerns over its quality.

Villa’s men’s and women’s teams both complained to the club about the ‘wet-look’ and are insisting that the quality of the kit is affecting their performances as it retains sweat, making it heavier and more uncomfortable for players.

Carla Ward, manager of Aston Villa’s women’s side admitted before their game against Man United that her players had concerns about the kit.

She said: “[They have] similar concerns to what the men have.

“It was highlighted early in the pe-season on the men’s side and backed up by the women’s. As far as I’m concerned it’s over to the club and Castore to deal with.

“Certainly my focus has to be the weekend. My focus is making sure the players are focused on the weekend. The one thing I will say is the club have been absolutely superb in these last few days with constant communication of ‘how can we help the players? What will make them feel better?’

“There’s a genuine care from the football club so from my point of view, the players feel that, we feel that. Our focus solely now is on Manchester United.”

Aston Villa

A number of reporters are claiming that West Midlands club have spoken to Castore about the kits and are preparing to terminate their contract with them at the end of the season.

“There has been some media speculation about a potential issue in the football kit supplied by Castore to Aston Villa Football Club, said a spokesperson for the kit manufacturer.

“We are working closely in collaboration with the club to address this issue as quickly as possible to meet the standards we expect. We would like to thank the club for their patience and support to date.

“As a proud new British brand, we always hold ourselves to the highest of standards and strive to do everything we can to constantly improve the performance of our products. This means addressing any customer concerns with promptness and humility.”

Related links:

Topics:

Aston Villa,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

Football

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

By Callum Boyle

Spurs fans call on club to replay match with Liverpool after VAR error

Football

Spurs fans call on club to replay match with Liverpool after VAR error

By Callum Boyle

Rory McIlroy chokes up in emotional interview after singles win

Golf

Rory McIlroy chokes up in emotional interview after singles win

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Lineker challenged to a TV debate on Brexit by Peter Shilton

Brexit

Gary Lineker challenged to a TV debate on Brexit by Peter Shilton

By Reuben Pinder

Report suggests Buvač held ‘secret’ meeting which led to Liverpool exit

Arsenal

Report suggests Buvač held ‘secret’ meeting which led to Liverpool exit

By Reuben Pinder

WATCH: Marouane Fellaini scores winner on Chinese Super League debut

Chinese Super League

WATCH: Marouane Fellaini scores winner on Chinese Super League debut

By Simon Lloyd

Andre Gomes, Son Heung-min and the impact of serious injury

Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes, Son Heung-min and the impact of serious injury

By Wayne Farry

Jan Bednarek heard saying Martial admitted red card decision wasn’t even a foul

Anthony Martial

Jan Bednarek heard saying Martial admitted red card decision wasn’t even a foul

By JOE

Kick It Out issue statement condemning Greg Clarke’s ‘unacceptable’ comments

Football

Kick It Out issue statement condemning Greg Clarke’s ‘unacceptable’ comments

By Reuben Pinder

Stephen Graham to star in four-part sequel of 2021 thriller

Boiling Point

Stephen Graham to star in four-part sequel of 2021 thriller

By Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest spell debutant’s name wrong on back of shirt

Football

Nottingham Forest spell debutant’s name wrong on back of shirt

By Callum Boyle

Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

Celebrations

Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

By Callum Boyle

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

Football

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

By Callum Boyle

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

By Callum Boyle

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

Earth

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Under-25s set to be banned from buying cigarettes in England

cigarettes

Under-25s set to be banned from buying cigarettes in England

By Kieran Galpin

Striking coach Owen Roddy discusses his preferred next opponent for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

Striking coach Owen Roddy discusses his preferred next opponent for Conor McGregor

By Darragh Murphy

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

By Joseph Loftus

Germany agrees to pay Namibia €1.1bn over historical genocide

Colonialism

Germany agrees to pay Namibia €1.1bn over historical genocide

By Charlie Herbert

Surprise, surprise… Conor McGregor is “not very likeable” in sparring

Conor McGregor

Surprise, surprise… Conor McGregor is “not very likeable” in sparring

By Ben Kiely

You’ll need nerves of steel to get top marks in this Premier League goals quiz

Premier League

You’ll need nerves of steel to get top marks in this Premier League goals quiz

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories