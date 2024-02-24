Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

The question we’ve all been dying to know the answer to….

Whether you’re into astrology or not, this is a revelation that we could all do with knowing.

An incredible new simulation, posted on a YouTube channel called Stargaze and amassing over 700 thousand views, offers a captivating look into the other big blue planet that we share the solar system with.

Over four thousand years ago, gravity pulled nearby swirling gas and dust together to form this stunning planet, and now, for the first time, we can peer into its atmosphere thanks to a groundbreaking technology that replicates what it would be like to “fall into Uranus”.

After first descending through a cloudy layer of frozen methane, hydrogen and helium, you’ll find yourself getting a slight chill as temperatures plummet to -224C, the coldest any atmosphere can get in the solar system.

Approaching the mantle, the wind speeds reach almost 600mph. The fastest wind ever recorded on Earth hit 253mph.

Next up sounds like perhaps the most painful yet scenic part of your descent into Uranus, as you prepare to be pummelled with diamonds as individual carbon atoms glue onto each other.

Lastly, considering there’s no true surface on the planet, you’ll find yourself caught up in swirling fluids with the extreme pressures and temperatures ultimately destroying you and leaving nothing behind.

So enjoy the virtual tour of Uranus from the comfort of your couch, safe in the knowledge that your body is going to remain intact and you can always just put the heating on if the temperature suddenly drops at an extreme rate.

