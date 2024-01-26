Search icon

Science

26th Jan 2024

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

Steve Hopkins

It is the second-largest spider fossil ever found worldwide

Australia is the land of deadly things.

The continent is home to some of the deadliest creatures on Earth.

But if the you thought it’s spiders were the things of horror movies, wait until you see the prehistoric version.

Scientists have found a fossilised giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, only the fourth specimen of its kind to be found in the country, and the first worldwide, of a spider belonging to the large brush-footed trapdoor spider family, Barychelidae.

The new species, which lived in the Miocene 11 to 16 million years ago, has been officially named Megamonodontium mccluskyi.

It seems, even million of years ago, Australia was a paradise for creepy crawlies.

Palaeontologist Matthew McCurry of the University of New South Wales and the Australian Museum said that because only four spider fossils had been found across Australia it is “difficult for scientists to understand their evolutionary history.”

“That is why this discovery is so significant, it reveals new information about the extinction of spiders and fills a gap in our understanding of the past,” he added.

McCurry said the closest living relative of the fossilised spider now lives in wet forests in Singapore through to Papua New Guinea, suggesting that “the group once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia but have subsequently gone extinct as Australia became more arid.”

The spider was discovered among a rich assemblage of Miocene fossils, which were found in a grassland region of NSW known as McGraths Flat.

So detailed was the preservation that the researchers could make out minute details in the body of the spider, confidently placing it close to the modern genus of Monodontium – but five times larger in size.

That’s not super huge, as Monodontium are usually quite small, but it’s still the second-largest spider fossil ever found, globally.

Megamonodontium mccluskyi’s body measures 23.31 millimeters, or just under an inch. With its legs spread, it would fit into the palm of your hand, MSN noted.

“Scanning electron microscopy allowed us to study minute details of the claws and setae on the spider’s pedipalps, legs and the main body,” explains virologist Michael Frese of the University of Canberra.

“Setae are hair-like structures that can have a range of functions. They can sense chemicals and vibrations, defend the spider against attackers and even make sounds.”

Arachnologist Robert Raven of Queensland Museum added: “Not only is it the largest fossilised spider to be found in Australia but it is the first fossil of the family Barychelidae that has been found worldwide.

“There are around 300 species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, but they don’t seem to become fossils very often. This could be because they spend so much time inside burrows and so aren’t in the right environment to be fossilized.”

The research has been published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Related links:

Topics:

Australia,Spiders

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

Australia

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

By JOE

Woman who slept with 300 people in one year reveals why she did it

Australia

Woman who slept with 300 people in one year reveals why she did it

By JOE

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The UK is one of the best places to survive a cataclysmic event, study finds

Apocalypse

The UK is one of the best places to survive a cataclysmic event, study finds

By Kieran Galpin

James Webb Space Telescope discovers water on far-away planet

Aliens

James Webb Space Telescope discovers water on far-away planet

By Kieran Galpin

Man who lives opposite ‘haunted’ hotel where people have died has seen terrifying things at night

Haunted

Man who lives opposite ‘haunted’ hotel where people have died has seen terrifying things at night

By JOE

Incredible case of the only known individual whose parents were two different species

Ancient times

Incredible case of the only known individual whose parents were two different species

By JOE

Massive Chinese rocket falling to Earth and experts can’t figure out where it will hit

Massive Chinese rocket falling to Earth and experts can’t figure out where it will hit

By Kieran Galpin

Radio signal detected from alien planet

Alien

Radio signal detected from alien planet

By Callum Boyle

Starbucks worker breaks down in tears after they’re scheduled to work 8 hours

Life

Starbucks worker breaks down in tears after they’re scheduled to work 8 hours

By JOE

‘I woke up one morning and had a thick Geordie accent’

Accents

‘I woke up one morning and had a thick Geordie accent’

By Callum Boyle

Tourist asks where Brits in Europe are most unwelcome and everyone gives the same answer

Tourist asks where Brits in Europe are most unwelcome and everyone gives the same answer

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I asked my Tinder date to split the bill with me on our first date and she was furious’

‘I asked my Tinder date to split the bill with me on our first date and she was furious’

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I gave birth in a McDonald’s car park and named our son after the restaurant’

McDonalds

‘I gave birth in a McDonald’s car park and named our son after the restaurant’

By Nina McLaughlin

Jurgen Klopp’s last Liverpool game could be the Europa League final in Dublin

Jurgen Klopp’s last Liverpool game could be the Europa League final in Dublin

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Southampton FC sack Mark Hughes after one win in 14 league games

Football

Southampton FC sack Mark Hughes after one win in 14 league games

By Reuben Pinder

There’s a new dating trend that might affect you this Christmas

Dating

There’s a new dating trend that might affect you this Christmas

By Keeley Ryan

John Oliver’s take on the General Election and Brexit is absolutely brilliant

General Election 2017

John Oliver’s take on the General Election and Brexit is absolutely brilliant

By Paul Moore

Conor McGregor has just taken a huge jump up the pound-for-pound rankings

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has just taken a huge jump up the pound-for-pound rankings

By JOE

Twitter officially sue Elon Musk to force him into buying platform

Elon Musk

Twitter officially sue Elon Musk to force him into buying platform

By Kieran Galpin

Mafia fugitive caught after police found his cooking videos on YouTube

Crime

Mafia fugitive caught after police found his cooking videos on YouTube

By Claudia McInerney

Load more stories