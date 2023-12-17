Search icon

News

17th Dec 2023

Footage behind ‘most terrifying photo’ ever taken in space is a scenario out of people’s nightmares

Callum Boyle

Most terrifying photo

Scary stuff

Footage behind the “most terrifying photo” ever taken in space is leaving people feeling rather scared.

The photo, which was originally taken in February 1984, has resurfaced on social media.

It’s proper name is the Space Shuttle Challenger launched from Kennedy Space Center on a mission known as STS-41-B.

This mission alone produced one of the most iconic pictures of all time, as astronaut Bruce McCandless II made history as he embarked on the first untethered spacewalk.

McCandless was one of 19 lucky people selected in 1966 to reach the Moon and among the other names were Vance D. Brand, a commander of STS-41-B, alongside the likes of pilot Robert L. Gibson and mission specialists Robert L. Stewart.

On February 7, and again on February 9, McCandless and Stewart strapped into the MMUs and walked untethered in space for the very first time.

“It was supposed to be an early-day Buck Rogers flying belt, if you know what I mean, except it didn’t have the person zooming … real fast,” recalled Brand.

“It was a huge device on your back that was very well designed [and] redundant so that it was very safe, but [it] move[d] along at about one to two or three miles per hour. It used cold nitrogen gas coming out in spurts to thrust you around and everything.”

Nasa claimed that the pair moved around 100 yards from the shuttle and both would return multiple times before heading off again.

Brand added: “The trick was not to let [the EVA crewmen] get too far out, such that orbital mechanics would take over and separate us.

“We didn’t want them lost in space. We didn’t want to come back and face their wives if we lost either one of them up there.”

Despite the impressive nature of the photo, it hasn’t stopped people feeling “terrified” after seeing it.

“The sh*t my literal nightmares are made out of,” one Reddit user penned.

While a second added: “I have had this nightmare recently, somehow I was on the ISS and I was tethered then suddenly just… not. It was terrifying and I felt certain doom then just woke up. I shouldn’t have watched this video lol. Now I don’t want to sleep.”

Related links:

Topics:

Nasa,Space

RELATED ARTICLES

Uranus will be visible to the naked eye tonight – here’s the best time to spot it

solar system

Uranus will be visible to the naked eye tonight – here’s the best time to spot it

By Charlie Herbert

Devastating process will occur when Saturn loses its rings

saturn

Devastating process will occur when Saturn loses its rings

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists receive powerful signal from depths of the universe

Earth

Scientists receive powerful signal from depths of the universe

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

airport

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

By Steve Hopkins

I’m A Celeb start date revealed as rumoured celebs start landing in Australia

I’m A Celeb start date revealed as rumoured celebs start landing in Australia

By George McKay

On International Women’s Day, this guy is responding to everyone asking why there’s no International Men’s Day

International Men's Day

On International Women’s Day, this guy is responding to everyone asking why there’s no International Men’s Day

By Conor Heneghan

Majority of British public now against Brexit and would back People’s Vote

Brexit

Majority of British public now against Brexit and would back People’s Vote

By Wayne Farry

Justin Timberlake criticised after ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary

Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake criticised after ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary

By Jade Hayden

Woman fatally shot in head at Merseyside pub was out with friends and ‘not targeted’

gun crime

Woman fatally shot in head at Merseyside pub was out with friends and ‘not targeted’

By Steve Hopkins

Luton Town provide update on Tom Lockyer

Football

Luton Town provide update on Tom Lockyer

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool vs Man United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Liverpool vs Man United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

Bournemouth vs Luton set to be replayed in full

Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs Luton set to be replayed in full

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola has told players who next Man City manager will be

Football

Pep Guardiola has told players who next Man City manager will be

By Callum Boyle

Alex Batty spends first night back in UK since he was 11

alex batty

Alex Batty spends first night back in UK since he was 11

By Callum Boyle

Darts player attempts no-look 180 and fails spectacularly

Darts

Darts player attempts no-look 180 and fails spectacularly

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The channel that shows Christmas movies 24/7 is launching today

Christmas movies

The channel that shows Christmas movies 24/7 is launching today

By Wil Jones

Chris Smalling includes himself in his all-time Manchester United XI

Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling includes himself in his all-time Manchester United XI

By Darragh Murphy

Two Rugby World Cup players are being approached about an NFL switch

American Football

Two Rugby World Cup players are being approached about an NFL switch

By Evan Fanning

Michael Bisping’s comments about frosty relationship with Conor McGregor came out of absolutely nowhere

Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping’s comments about frosty relationship with Conor McGregor came out of absolutely nowhere

By Ben Kiely

BREAKING: Andreas Pereira starts for Manchester United against Leicester City

Football

BREAKING: Andreas Pereira starts for Manchester United against Leicester City

By Reuben Pinder

Joe Rogan reveals major overhaul of current UFC weight classes

Brendan Schaub

Joe Rogan reveals major overhaul of current UFC weight classes

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories